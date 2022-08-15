To later become the best player on the planet and probably one of the top three idols in the history of FC Barcelona, Lionel Andrés Messi, born on June 24, 1987, had to go through a tortuous path full of uncertainty, not only because of change country very young, but also because of the growth problems he suffered.
It was on Sunday, September 17, 2000, when the Argentine boy from Rosario got on a plane for the second time in his life and traveled to Barcelona, together with his father Jorge and his representative Fabián Soldini, who revealed how it was the first time he saw him playing ball.
“I went to see a local First Division match and I arrived earlier to follow it. I see a dwarf who makes pin, bread, pum and sends it to save. When I hear that someone says that I discovered Messi, I deny it. Even my grandmother with cataracts realized that this kid was a phenomenon, “she said.
Messi leaves Newell’s because neither the social work nor the Rosario club wanted to continue paying for the treatment for growth hormones that it cost 960 dollars a month, and because the The country’s economic situation was not enough: betting on Europe was a great option.
The doubt of the Catalan institution was the young age of the boy, since at that time it was not used to make such young children sign contracts, and less if they came from a distant country, since it was going to cost them horrors to adapt and change. routine.
However, after months of uncertainty, they returned to Rosario and with the final OK of the Barcelona directors and their relatives who connected with Jorge Messi, Leo had another test, along with players of his category who were already in the lower of the club, like Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas.
Suddenly, one of the DT’s who was leading the practice came out of the locker room with concern: “He will not be able to play, he is injured. I saw him wrap an ankle.” Of course, in Spain they did not know that it was a characteristic action of South American players, to prevent injuries.
Messi broke it but there was no final answer. Nobody wanted to play it. “Did you bring this kid? How is it possible that these animals have not told you anything yet? It is the closest thing I saw to Diego”was the comment of Migueli, a former Barcelona defender.
On December 14, 2000, a contract was signed on a napkin, the famous story. “In the presence of Messrs. Minguella and Horacio Gaggioli, Carles Rexach, technical secretary of FC Barcelona, undertakes under his own responsibility and despite some opinions to the contrary, to sign the player Lionel Messi as long as we maintain the agreed amounts”.
After signing the bond, about three months later, Messi suffered a broken fibula that shattered his stay at Barça, although he recovered sooner than expected and broke it again at the “Culé” club. Later, he would become the top scorer in history and probably the most outstanding player in the rich history of the Blaugrana institution. Forever.
