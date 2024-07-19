Devolver Digital is a company that has remained among the biggest names in indie games, whether its development teams create them or publish promising titles that become popular, and now to continue with a good wave of announcements they have revealed Forestrike. In which the user will control a martial artist with various powers, we accompany this with beautiful pixel art that is never too much.

Here you can see the first trailer:

Here is the description of the game:

In Forestrike you play as a martial artist, named Yu, and embark on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from the influence of an evil Admiral. Adopting techniques from one of five unique Masters, each battle presents a puzzle that you must solve using your mind as well as your fists. Yu encounters many enemies on his way to the capital, and he is always outnumbered, but he has a secret weapon: Foresight, a meditative technique that allows him to mentally perceive fights over and over again until he finds a sequence of moves that allows him to overcome the odds. Once ready, our hero must fight in reality, where losing means starting all over again, but progress is permanent. Winning doesn’t always mean he’ll emerge unscathed from every encounter, but the further he travels, the stronger he’ll become.

The game still has no release date, it is only said that it will arrive in Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Via: Return

