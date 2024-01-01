The new identity was initially revealed by the FIA ​​last month as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. This remains the full official identity, including the Kick Sauber chassis name, but the Swiss team will use the shortened version on a daily basis.

The team had to find a new name for the next two seasons after the contract with Alfa Romeo was not extended beyond 2023, ahead of the arrival of the Audi brand in 2026.

Stake and Kick, which share the same ownership, are brands that were already present on the car last season. At Spa, for example, the cars of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu sported a special Kick livery.

The team is planning a high-profile unveiling of the new C44 in London on February 5, while rap singer Drake, an ambassador for Stake, took part in today's social media activity related to the name change.

Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi hinted that this is just the beginning of an ambitious program to activate the new identity.

“Last season represented the beginning of Stake's F1 journey, and the brand's new role at the head of Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this journey,” said the Italian.

“Stake has not only managed to leverage F1's growing fan base to enhance its community, but has also introduced a whole new audience to the sport, which has benefited not only our team but everyone else in F1 as well.” .

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

“We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activities with some of Stake's ambassadors, including Argentine soccer legend Sergio Aguero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla.”

“2024 will be a new page and the chance to do more, better and go even further. We expect an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season.”

Stake co-founder Edward Craven added: “We are excited by the opportunity to bring a new and electrifying identity to our F1 team, kicking off the F1 season with a bold name, Stake F1 Team.”

“Fueled by a deep passion for speed, innovation and pushing boundaries, we are now ideally positioned to take the team to unprecedented heights starting in 2024 and beyond.”

“The next few years will be an exciting ride, with mind-blowing activities that will redefine the excitement on and off the track. So, hold on tight and stay tuned, as Stake F1 Team accelerates towards an exciting future!”