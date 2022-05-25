The renewed subscription PlayStation Plus from Sony is now available in Asia.

The launch gives us our first look at the service’s full catalog of games, although fans say it contains far fewer titles than previously anticipated.

In fact, a PlayStation Plus guide posted on the PlayStation blog mentions “700“Games available in the various subscription plans – a rough figure we’ve already heard from Sony – albeit with the caveat that these games will vary.”in time“.

However, the list of games provided by PlayStation for Asia in the Hong Kong region currently matters 269 ​​titlesmuch less than the estimated 700.

It should be noted, however, that this region has no PS3 streaming games available (in fact, the higher tier price is called “Deluxe” rather than Premium). Additionally, Sony lists the PS4 and PS5 versions of a single game separately. Finally, packs such as the BioShock trilogy are listed as one title only.

“These games are now available as part of the PlayStation Plus Asia launch“, reads a note on the PlayStation website.”More titles will be added soon, along with the catalog game listings available in each country / region with the launch of PlayStation Plus“.

The assumption here is that Sony’s figure of 700 games (or slightly less without PS3 games in Asia) does not refer to the catalog available at launch, but to where Sony expects subscription to grow in the future.

However, the difference between that promise and what’s available at the moment surprised fans.

Official launch line up is barely% 30 of what was promised in the announcement. Service has 230ish games in total while PS advertised it as 740 in total. Just by going off of PS4 / PS5 games it should be 400. Yet its not even 200. I like the service but a terrible launch. – Efecan YSL (@EfecanYsl) May 24, 2022



And we only got 12 PS games, 5 PSP games, 4 PS2 games, For now Deluxe Level just not worth to upgrade at all. – Slzyc (@ Slzyc2) May 24, 2022



Recall that the renewed PlayStation Plus will arrive in Europe on June 23, after launching in North and South America on June 13 and in Japan on June 2.

