Of Eliana Liotta

Eliana Liotta’s Smart Tips column. Dairy products are “in fashion” on social media because they are light and healthy. Be careful when adding cream to packaged products

Ricotta is back in fashion. Those who analyze trends on Google have noticed that searches for dairy products have reached record levels in recent months. «Ricotta» is also among the popular hashtags on social media (the name remains identical in other countries), exalted because light and healthy. In fact, it has many advantages and its history is very ancient. Polyphemus eats it in the Odyssey, it becomes a symbol of atavistic hunger in Pier Paolo Pasolini, in the episode Ricotta of the film RoGoPaGand we can already think of obtaining it from milk proteins obtained in the laboratory from a fermentation process, without cows.

Soccer One portion (100 grams) almost satisfies a third of the daily calcium requirement, essential for bones. Not that it is mandatory to include dairy products in the diet: the same quantity of the mineral, around 300 milligrams, is also provided by a portion of sesame seeds (30 grams).

Iodine and vitamin A Ricotta is a gift iodine, whose nutritional deficiency is alarming according to the World Health Organization (the consequence is goiter). It also gives a significant contribution of phosphorusused for the formation of bones and teeth, and of vitamin Auseful for defenses and vision.

Noble proteins As TikTok fans point out, cottage cheese is a good source of proteinswith all the essential amino acids, resulting in a nutritious and light second course.

Low calorie A serving of cow’s milk ricotta counts about 146 calories and sheep 157, just under a cup of full-fat Greek yogurt (160 calories). Compared to the average cheese, it has a content of relatively low fat: the lipids, especially saturated ones, are one third of those of mature cheeses such as parmesan or pecorino.

The ingredients Pay attention to the ingredients of packaged ricotta, to which lactose can be added creamwith a notable increase in saturated fats, which in excess can increase "bad" LDL cholesterol.

* The review is by Lucilla Titta, coordinator of the Smartfood program at the Ieo-European Institute of Oncology.

