The Reunion: plot, cast, how many episodes, book and streaming of the new Rai 2 series

The Reunion is the new series broadcast on Rai 2 starting from 4 October in prime time at 9.20pm. The series is based on the best-seller “La jeune fille et la nuit” by Guillame Musso. Three friends meet again at a class reunion: years earlier their dear friend Vinca disappeared into thin air. The past knocks and the three friends have something to hide. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and all the information.

Plot

The series initially takes us to the French Riviera, during the winter of 1997. On a prestigious campus covered in snow, a girl mysteriously disappears. From that moment, the story immediately jumps to the spring of 2022 when we find Fanny (Vahina Giocante), Thomas (Ioan Gruffudd) and Maxime (Grégory Fitoussi), three once inseparable friends who have not spoken to each other since that winter night in 1997 in which traces of Vinca (Ivanna Sakhno) were lost.

25 years have passed but Thomas decided to break that silence that had lasted too long by presenting himself at a reunion of former students of the Saint-Exupéry high school. By doing so, without knowing it, he will endanger the lives of everyone around him, starting with Maxime’s. Unexpected news awakens their conscience: the gym will soon be demolished to make room for a new building. The truth therefore risks incredibly coming back to the surface. At that point the story is told through two timelines: one sees the recomposition of a friendship in the present on the Côte d’Azur; the other unravels the knots of Vinca’s mysterious disappearance on a deserted and snowy campus.

The Reunion: the cast of the series

Many famous actors take part in this series broadcast on Rai 2. Here they are with the related characters they play.

Ioan Gruffudd (Thomas Degalais)

Ivanna Sakhno (Vinca Rockwell)

Grégory Fitoussi (Maxime Biancardini)

Dervla Kirwan (Annabelle Degalais)

Vahina Giocante (Fanny Brahimi)

Rupert Graves (Richard Degalais)

Shemss Audat (Manon Agostini)

Salóme Gunnarsdóttir (Alexis Deville)

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for The Reunion? Three episodes in total, for each of which two episodes are broadcast. In fact, the series consists of six episodes in total. Here is the complete schedule (may change):

First episode: October 4, 2023

Second episode: 11 October 2023

Third episode: October 18, 2023

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Reunion live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 every Wednesday from 4 October at 9.20pm. Also streaming on Rai Play.