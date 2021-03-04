One takes seven and a half years to the other, but the age distance does not keep them away. They shared a squad for more than decades, made great careers as players and developed as coaches. This Thursday night, in Santiago del Estero, there will be a reunion between two former good colleagues who respect and admire each other a lot. Juan Antonio Pizzi (52 years old) and Marcelo Gallardo (45) will face each other to define the Argentine Super Cup between Racing and River.

“I met again with Juan after we were teammates at River 98-99. I met him again in 2011 or 2012. He was a Central coach and I hadn’t spoken to him in all that time. And I met again on that occasion with a former colleague who had lost track of him and who ventured into this area earlier than I did, and we lived through that episode. And tomorrow (on Thursday) we will meet after that game because I haven’t seen him for a long time, ”Gallardo commented at the press conference he gave in Ezeiza on Wednesday.

The game Gallardo refers to was a friendly Come in Rosario Central Y Montevideo National, which was played in the Gigante de Arroyito the July 30, 2011, during the preseason of that winter. Pizzi had assumed the technical direction of a Central that was in the National B (he finally got to play the Promotion that season and could not with San Martín de San Juan). Meanwhile, the Doll had recently retired and was already directing Nacional. He was beginning his path as a technician.

Juan Antonio Pizzi and Marcelo Gallardo, teammates in River. Photo: Clarín Archive.

More than a decade had passed for Pizzi and Gallardo to see each other. At the end of the 90s they shared a campus in River. Juan Antonio came from Spain and the Doll had already been multi-champion.

Pizzi had arrived in mid-1998 as a stellar reinforcement for Ramón Díaz’s team. With 30 years and a World Cup (played with Spain) on his back, his arrival in Núñez from Barcelona generated expectations. The institution chaired at that time by David Pintado had paid about 2.3 million dollars for the forward’s pass. “I came to succeed. This will be a very important challenge in my career,” were the words on his arrival at the club.

However, beyond having scored eleven goals in 35 games, Pizzi’s stay for River was not so rewarding because the team did not do well and in that season (98-99) they did not get titles. Then, the now Racing coach went to Central. Coincidentally, at that time there was also the first game of River de Gallardo, who traveled to Monaco.

Marcelo Gallardo and Juan Antonio Pizzi, teammates in River, train in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Clarín Archive.

As technicians, it will be the second time they face each other and the first in an official capacity. It is that Pizzi left Argentine football before Gallardo came to the technical direction of River. Previously, Juan Antonio played six games against River, of which he won two, tied 3 and lost 1. Leading Central, there were two draws (1-1 and 0-0) in the B Nacional. And as DT of San Lorenzo he won two games in 2013 in local tournaments (2-0 and 1-0) but was eliminated from the South American Cup, after falling 1-0 and equalizing 0-0.

Gallardo, against Racing, did not start well. He lost 1-0 in the first game that he faced, in the 2014 tournament that River lost at the hands of La Academia just that night in November at El Cilindro, days before the Muñeco team left Boca out of the Copa Sudamericana in semifinals. But then he reversed it. It has four games won, two tied and two lost to Racing. And a crossing won in the round of 16 of the 2008 Copa Libertadores (0-0 in Avellaneda and 3-0 in the Monumental).

Again, two former good companions will meet again. No longer on the playing field. It will be face to face from the other side of the lime line. And in a final, no less.

