Awards season is the perfect excuse to bring together Hollywood’s brightest stars and, among all the events that will take place until the Oscars, the Golden Globes that are celebrated today in Los Angeles are one of the most attended ceremonies.

After all, the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bring together the most outstanding actors of the small and big screen in recent months. The red carpet prior to the gala has allowed us to see the main stars of the night together and several pairs have stood out, which we bring to you below.

Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman

24 years after the premiere of Moulin Rouge, one of the most acclaimed titles in their respective and prolific careers, Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman have starred in an emotional meeting on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, as the cameras have been able to capture.

Kidman is up for the award for best actress in a film drama for baby girl while McGregor could win the statuette for best actor in a miniseries for A gentleman in Moscow.

Colin Farrell and Salma Hayek

Kidman and McGregor were not the only ones to star in a tender reunion before the ceremony. Farrell and Hayek have also met 19 years after working together on Ask the wind. He is nominated for best actor in a miniseries for The Penguin and she delivers one of the recognitions of the night.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

The couple that every millennial viewer was looking forward to seeing on the red carpet; not in vain, that Seth Cohen (The OC) and Blair Waldorf (Gossip Girl) ending up together in real life continues to excite fans who grew up with their teenage dramas.

Now he is up for the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy series for Nobody wants this, where he has once again stolen our hearts like a hot rabbi.

Anya Taylor Joy and Cara Delevingne

Separately they are already irresistible, but together they steal the spotlight on any red carpet. The actress of Queen’s Gambit He presents one of the awards at the gala and has attended with the British woman as a companion.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Although they are already regulars during awards season, we never get tired of seeing them pose together for the cameras. The duo formed by Plemons and Dunst has shone again just before entering the ceremony in which they are competing for the Golden Globe for best film actor in a comedy for Kinds of Kindness.

