The Reunion: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for The Reunion? The series is based on the best-seller “La jeune fille et la nuit” by Guillame Musso. Three friends meet again at a class reunion: years earlier their dear friend Vinca disappeared into thin air. The past knocks and the three friends have something to hide. In total, there are six episodes, broadcast on Rai 2 every Wednesday in three episodes from 4 October 2023. Two episodes are broadcast for each episode. Here is the complete schedule.

First episode: October 4, 2023

Second episode: 11 October 2023

Third episode: October 18, 2023

Duration

How long (duration) is each episode of The Reunion? Appointment on Rai 2 every Wednesday from 4 October 2023 at 9.20 pm. Each episode lasts approximately 50 minutes and two episodes are broadcast per episode. Closing is scheduled for around 11pm, so in total the evening lasts just under two hours.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Reunion live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 every Wednesday from 4 October at 9.20pm. Also streaming on Rai Play.