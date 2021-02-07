Although the Joe Biden Administration has created a task force to find the parents of the nearly 600 children in detention in the United States, there are structural challenges that make this mission impossible. Among them, there is no complete information on the children or the parents and it is not known what is the scope or the resources that the task force in charge of reunification will have.

Since the ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy that Donald Trump implemented from 2017 to 2021 began, about 5,500 families have been separated and more than 600 children cannot find their parents. Trump made more than 400 decisions related to limiting immigration to the United States.

For his part, Joe Biden, in line with what he promised in the campaign, presented his immigration plan on the first day of Government and signed three executive orders to reverse many of the immigration policies of the past Administration.

With one of the recent executive orders, he created a task force to find the parents of these children who are still in detention centers. “This group will work with the entire government, with key stakeholders, representatives of affected families, allies throughout the hemisphere to find the parents of children separated by the Trump Administration,” said Biden.

Lack of personal information from children and parents, one of the main obstacles

However, there are structural issues and undefined details about the task force that may limit the scope of the goal of reuniting children with their parents. The first of these is mismanagement and the lack of personal information about the children who are incarcerated and the parents who were deported. According ‘The Washington Post ‘, it is unclear how many parents were deported without their children and where they are living at the moment.

This is “the biggest challenge” for the Biden administration to achieve reunification, Sabrina Rodríguez, an immigration reporter for Politico, told France 24.

“When many of these children first arrived, the Trump Administration and officials from ICE (US Customs and Immigration Control Service) and CBP (customs office) did not record the information about these children and there are many In the system that from the beginning they do not have the full name or address of a relative, nor do they have the names of the parents, then finding that information is going to be one of the most difficult parts, “added Rodríguez.

DHS Sec. Mayorkas on family reunification: “The cruelty of the prior administration has come to an end and now we will demonstrate to the world what we as Americans are.” – Sabrina Rodríguez (@ sabrod123) February 3, 2021

On the other hand, lawyers and activists have highlighted that another important risk is that of detention and deportation faced by parents who try to return to look for their children in the United States.

“There is a suspicion that there are parents who have not reunited with their children because they fear reprisals from the United States Government since they are in an undocumented situation,” Andrew Selee, president of the Institute for Migration Policy in Washington, told France 24, adding that the The idea is that these parents are guaranteed immunity from deportation or at least not reported if they appear for their children in the United States.

A third hurdle reunification faces is the lack of clarity about who will lead or belong to the task force. It is known that the group is made up of officials from the prosecution, the Department of National Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, intelligence agencies and NGOs in Central America and Mexico who are already in the task of looking for parents.

“We still don’t know the scope of the working group.”

But it is not well known how the group will follow up on requests for reparation by families or how they will respond to calls of investigation to the officials of the past Administration who designed and implemented this immigration policy.

It is also not known whether the Biden government will carry out its own search for separated families and repatriation or if that will outsource it to other organizations. In addition, information on the amount of financial resources they will have is not yet known. “We still don’t know the scope of the task force that President Biden formed, the parameters are still being defined,” Andrew Selee told France 24.

Happy to see the new administration taking this first step forward. That said, every day a child is separated from a parent contributes to long-lasting trauma, so our work is far from done. (1/2) – Shakira (@shakira) February 3, 2021

As a solution to this initial problem, several social and immigration organizations have recommended that the Government should offer deported parents a path to citizenship in the United States to be with their children, otherwise many parents will believe that their children will be better and safer staying in the United States, even though they are left alone.

“Now more concrete commitments are needed. We need specific solutions that include the reunification of these people in the United States by offering them legal status, ”said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the Civil Liberties Union of America, ACLU.

“The goal of finding all the parents is not realistic, I think it will be very difficult to do it, but hey, they are trying,” says Rodriguez.