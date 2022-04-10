Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The series “The Returnees”, which is based on real events that took place from 2018 to 2020 in the Arab region, has brought attention back to the terrorist organization’s use of international relief vehicles in its suspicious actions and operations, as was happening on the ground by the Houthi militias in Yemen and the terrorist Brotherhood in Egypt.

And in the eighth episode of “The Returnees,” a shipment covered with the “logo” of a relief agency appeared, and inside it was large sums of dollars to finance their terrorist operations in Arab countries.

In the events of the series, the intelligence services are trying to confront the elements of the terrorist organization “ISIS”, as the intelligence workers, including officers, liaison experts and secret agents, carry out operations aimed at protecting the homeland and eliminating terrorism.

The dramatic scene reminds us of what happened in May 2020, when the World Health Organization delivered about 100 ambulances to the Houthis for distribution to hospitals, which actually arrived after they lost their way to turn into an international tool to support the group’s war effort.

Pictures circulating at the time revealed that the group’s gunmen seized UN ambulances, reinforcing accusations of mismanagement of international aid in light of the “Covid-19” crisis, especially since the pictures showed Houthi militants in military uniform riding in four-wheel drive vehicles provided by the World Health Organization, whose logo appears clearly on the Avoid cars, at a time when most of Yemen’s hospitals under the control of militias suffer from a lack of supplies and a lack of ambulances to transport critical cases.

In the same context, the report of the fact-finding committee on the events that took place in Egypt during the January 25 revolution also revealed the use of ambulances to smuggle weapons for unknown persons.

A large number of stars participate in the series “The Returnees”, including: Amir Karara, Amina Khalil, Mahmoud Abdel-Mughni, Mohamed Farraj, Jihan Khalil, Islam Jamal, Mohamed Ezz, Hajar Al-Sharnoubi, Mido Adel, Sabry Abdel-Moneim.