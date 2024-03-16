On October 6, the first round of municipal elections will be held throughout the country, a decisive date that will measure the strength of the current left-wing president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his opponent, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who is politically disqualified. until 2030.

“Myth, myth!” “Long live Bolsonaro!” The screams of the followers of the former president of Brazil can be heard from far away as far as Avenida Brasil, the main road artery in Rio de Janeiro. It's a hot Saturday at the end of summer. The umpteenth heat wave caused by El Niño raises the thermal sensation to a stifling 60 degrees.

In Bangú, the hottest neighborhood in Rio, the first major pre-election campaign event will be held on Saturday, March 16. In the purest Rio style, the Liberal Party has gathered its followers at the headquarters of the Mocidade Independente samba school of Padre Miguel to launch the pre-candidacy of the commissioner Alexandre Ramagem to the city mayor. Former president Jair Bolsonaro is the guest of honor.

“What they have done to Bolsonaro is terrible. He is a warrior, a man who wanted to improve Brazil with justice and freedom, who wanted to make rich and poor equal. But the other side, the left, does not want that for Brazil and they did this trick. We patriotic Brazilians do not accept it,” says psychoanalyst Roberta Alessandra de Souza, dressed in a T-shirt with the colors of the Brazilian flag, green and yellow.

Bolsonaro was convicted by the Superior Electoral Court of abuse of political power and misuse of the media during a meeting held with foreign ambassadors on July 18, 2022, when he was still head of state. On that occasion, he discredited the electronic voting system without providing evidence. He was also disqualified by the same court for abuse of political and economic power. in the celebrations of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, in the same year.

However, for many Bolsonaro supporters, the veracity of the information they receive in their WhatsApp groups matters little. “Do you know that Lula is dead? Whoever governs Brazil is a double and I'm going to show you: all the phalanges of Lula's little finger were amputated. But if you look closely at her double, you will see that she has a piece of her finger left over. He is an extra who uses a mask to deceive the people,” a retiree emphatically assures. He wears a mimetic suit and has arrived in an olive green jeep, in which he put a doll representing a military man.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during the launch of Alexandre Ramagem's candidacy for the mayoral elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 16, 2024. © AFP – Pablo Porciuncula

“Bolsonarianism is still very strong in Brazil”

Inside, at the samba school, there is much less of an audience than the one that used to attend Bolsonaro's events, when he was at the crest of the wave.

“I am not afraid of any trial, as long as the judges are impartial,” declares the former president from the box, also dressed in a yellow t-shirt.

These were his first words in a public event, a day after the Supreme Federal Court made public the testimonies of several senior military officials investigated by the Federal Police, which is trying to discover if there was an attempted coup d'état. This is a leak that, for all intents and purposes, attempts to undermine Bolsonaro's political capital.

The huge field where the samba plays until the early hours of the morning on weekends is half full or half empty, depending on how you look at it. Most of the right-wing leader's supporters wave Brazilian and Israeli flags, cheer him enthusiastically and applaud every phrase.

“Bolsonarianism is still very strong in Brazil because we have principles and values. We defend the family, we are against abortion and the legalization of drugs. That is why Bolsonarism still lives, it has not died,” says real estate agent Daniele de Oliveira.

Alexandre Ramagem, a commissioner of the Federal Police totally unknown in Rio de Janeiro politics, appears before the public alongside the former president, his senator son Flávio Bolsonaro and the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro.



Alexandre Ramagem speaks next to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the launch of his pre-candidacy for the Rio de Janeiro mayoral elections in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 16, 2024. © AFP – Pablo Porciuncula

It is a vote transfer maneuver, which in 2018 worked with another equally unknown candidate, former governor Wilson Witzel.

“We are going to put an end to this leftist misgovernment in Rio de Janeiro. We are going to remove these Lula soldiers from power in Rio,” promises Ramagem, who was the head of Abin, the Brazilian Intelligence Agency equivalent to the United States CIA. For years, he has been Bolsonaro's strong man. Today he is accused of having set up a parallel counterespionage agency, which would have monitored political rivals, several Supreme Court judges, journalists and even Bolsonaro's allies.

Unleashed at the beginning of this year, the “Abin parallel” scandal is another headache for the former president, who faces several trials in court and could go to prison throughout this year, according to several Brazilian jurists. His explanation is that he is “persecuted” by Lula's Government. An argument that has caught on among his followers.

“We feel oppressed. We do not have the freedom to speak or give our opinion because they simply cut off our social networks, take us off the air, silence us and arrest our relatives,” declares truck driver Adriano Santana da Silva.

“There is a very great oppression here in Brazil against us. We don't really have a voice. If really whoever is governing Brazil today was elected by the people, then where is the voice of the people? He [Lula] He doesn't let us talk. They shut our mouths,” he adds indignantly.

A controversial scenario

Ramagem's candidacy is still considered fragile by his opponents, due to the investigation into the Abin case. If the judges convict him, his short political career could end before it takes off. But there is another aspect that draws attention to this event: the place chosen by the Liberal Party to rekindle the Bolsonaro flame in the former president's electoral fiefdom.

Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel is not just any samba school. Your pattern is Rogério de Andrade, nicknamed the “Crime Lord”, considered one of the most dangerous men in Rio de Janeiro and wanted by Justice after being accused of heading a powerful criminal organization that also dominates several games of chance, such as 'jogo do bicho', a well-known popular lottery, in addition to the machines slot machines and bingo.



File photo of members of the samba school of the Special Mocidade Independente Group of Padre Miguel. © EFE/ Antonio Lacerda

The shadow of Rogério de Andrade is omnipresent in the current war for territory waged between the family clans of the 'jogo do bicho', a raffle created in 1892 by Baron João Batista Viana Drummond, founder of the Zoo, to encourage visits and avoid that the establishment closed its doors. Today it has become a multimillion-dollar business.

It is estimated that this clandestine activity employs around 450,000 people in Rio de Janeiro, generating an annual business volume of 12 billion reais (2.4 billion dollars).

The Bolsonaro family is also considered close to the militias, paramilitary groups made up of former police officers and former soldiers, who controlled 60% of the territory of Rio de Janeiro and several illegal businesses. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, both sons of the former president, paid tribute to several denounced police officers by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, as they are considered members of criminal organizations.

Jair Bolsonaro himself came to defend the former captain of the Military Police Adriano Nóbrega, murdered in 2020 and decorated as a hero by Flavio Bolsonaro. Nóbrega commanded a criminal group known as the 'Crime Bureau' and could have participated in the murder of councilor Marielle Franco in 2018, according to investigators.

Two years ago, The Prosecutor's Office even investigated whether Rogério de Andrade was the one who ordered the murder by Marielle Franco.

Oblivious to all these accusations, Bolsonaro decided to resume his political life in a neighborhood that is dominated by militias and where in the 2022 presidential elections he obtained 54.2% of the votes.