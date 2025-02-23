Already confirmed the result of the elections, which with German precision had advanced the surveys -there did not cook Tezanos, already waiting to know who will be the partner or partners of the CDU in the inevitable coalition of government, everything indicates that the new chancellor, Friedrich Merzwill be forced to do something similar to the return to the future of the protagonist of the Robert Zemeckis film, return to the past in search of referent Ángela Merkel, to recover the future of a country that was for decades for decades of European success and leadership and whose Economic model and global paper show today serious clefts that need urgent and deep reforms.

On internal level, the great priority of the new executive is the recovery of an economy in recessionwith negative growth of -03% in 2023 and 0.1% in 2024, consequence of an acute energy crisis, a outdated industrialist, the increase in the cost of life and the failure of green policies.

With the addition of a strong problem with immigration that constitutes the main concern for 70% of German citizens.

Precisely these imbalances derived from the war in Ukraine, together with the lack of leadership of Olaf Scholz; and internal disagreements in the so -called traffic light coalition between social democrats, green and liberals, especially in fiscal, climatic and defense policy have been the Origin of the sinking of the social democracy of the SPD which has reaped the worst results of its history since the country’s reunification in 1990.

Faced with this, the CDU and CSU program (its Bavaria partner) proposes full liberalization of the economy, with reductions in income tax, in addition to gradually lowering companies to companies up to 25%. All this accompanied by spending cuts per 100,000 million euros without affecting pensions which points to a return to the future of Merkel’s austerity policies.

“We have a very well formed workforce and a public debt well below that of other countries, which gives us a margin of maneuver,” said economic responsible for the Christian -democratic formation that, on the other hand, continues to defend the brake of debt in the Constitution.

And it is in the international context where the other great challenge of Germany occurs because it cannot be ignored that the policies of the new government are key to the future of Europe.

Lack of leaders

Germany is practically 25% of the GDP of a European Union that lacks leaders in both the European Commission and in the executives of the Member Countries. Recover leadership in Europe As in the Merkel era, it is another of the objectives in that return to the future that seems inexcusable, especially after the seizure in the international establishment derived from the new international order that promotes the presidency of Donald Trump In the United States, which forces a divided and bureaucratized Europe union to redefine its strategies and priorities.

A return to the future that also seems to be the formula to achieve that stable and strong government that reforms need. The results of the polls make an unprecedented federal coalition between conservatives and green Everything indicates that Friedrich Merz seems to be condemned to understand his social democratic rivalsS To form a great coalition, formula this with which, remember, Angela Merkel ruled for twelve of his 16 years as chancellor.

Great challenges in a national and international context of great uncertainties, but if the new German government achieves precise stability, generate jobs, order immigration and return to Europe the lost leadership and world prominence that corresponds to the continent that exported the values ​​to the world From democracy, human rights and freedom, the political capital that has accumulated and It will return to the Germans and Europeans all that their democracy is a system that continues to give economic results, public freedoms and social welfare.