Teachers welcome students in Dayton, Ohio, on March 1. MEGAN JELINGER / Reuters

8-year-old Elisa is ecstatic. Also a little nervous. This Monday he will again attend face-to-face classes at a public school in Montgomery County (Maryland, USA). The last time he stepped into a classroom was a year ago, and since then, he has been bored, cried and frustrated at times as a result of the remote learning system forced into by the pandemic. Elisa doesn’t like Zoom very much, but the thirst for socializing wins out, so even though her classes on-line They started at 9.00, she would connect half an hour before to talk with her friends, who did the same. At recess, no one got up from their seats. She is one of the millions of students who, from coast to coast in the United States, this week caress the new normal from inside a classroom. However, there are still dozens of cities that continue to have closed schools, while the social gap widens and the anxiety of minors increases.

In the United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, the reopening of schools has political overtones and stands out for its slowness compared to most countries across the Atlantic. Republican territories have been more flexible than Democrats in the health guidelines that must be met to open classroom doors. That is why there are States like Florida or Wyoming, where classes have been face-to-face from Monday to Friday for months, while in Maryland or California, less than 20% of students can attend an educational center, according to the Burbio tracking portal.

The decision on the reopening of schools rests mainly with the authorities of the districts and educational centers, who must weigh the risks of contagion if they open, and the academic, economic and social impact, if not. Meanwhile, the teachers’ unions are demanding safety guarantees and parents are pushing to speed up the process 12 months after the closure. Almost half of the student body goes to classes all week in the US, led by the youngest students; a measure reinforced by scientific research showing that they are the least likely to spread the virus or suffer serious consequences if they do get infected.

“I was frustrated that the other schools reopened and Elisa’s did not. His course went from 24 children to 19 [la deserción en las escuelas públicas ha aumentado en varios distritos]… It was evident how some families found it too complex, ”explains Gabriela Hilliger, Elisa’s mother, who considers that the educational staff have done a“ titanic and heroic ”job, but the local authorities are still not up to the task. For the return to class, the parents made a collection to buy disinfectant and resigned themselves to no one taking the temperature of the students at the entrance. Hilliger, who has a three-year-old in a private nursery, sees the contrast in infrastructure and equipment with her oldest daughter’s public school. Health experts have repeatedly warned that remote classes disproportionately harm children from low-income families, students with disabilities and minorities.

Negative effects

This Saturday, a few streets from the White House, in front of the Washington City Hall, a group of parents and students demonstrated to demand the complete reopening of the schools for the next academic term, which begins at the end of April. Washington’s public schools now serve just 20% of the student body, and some may not fully reopen until September. Schools must follow local guidelines that limit class capacity to 11 students and guarantee a distance of one and a half meters. The protesters called for the elimination of these rules, while the advocacy group for the rights of African Americans Black Lives Matter, pointing to inequality, ironic that the children of these protesters “they must have good access to medical care and transportation”.

María Vethencourt, a psychologist at the Ayuda foundation, dedicated to providing services to immigrants with limited resources, explains that in the neediest communities, educational centers are the space that children have to tell their problems or where educators detect problems such as abuse childish. “On the screen [los profesores] They cannot see that, there is no such support system, ”he says over the phone. Among his clients, he sees how many have had to quit their jobs to care for their children or have been laid off as a result of the crisis. In other cases, they leave the children in the care of their older siblings. “Emotionally, this may have limited the development of social skills and put a brake on academic learning. There are children who have lost opportunities ”, says the specialist.

From a health point of view, there is also a problem. Mental health-related ER visits for adolescents ages 12 to 17 increased 31% between March and October 2020, compared to the same period last year, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC, for its acronym in English). Studies show higher rates of depression and anxiety. According to a survey by this health advisory body, 25.5% of young people between 18 and 24 years old said that they had seriously considered committing suicide in the last month. The percentage was higher than that of front-line healthcare workers, unpaid caregivers of older adults, or African American and Latino grocery store replenishers.

In the midst of this difficult scenario for the vast majority of families with children, the CDC published in mid-February guidelines for schools, from early childhood education to high school, to receive students again. “Schools should be the last to close after all other mitigation measures in the community have been used, and the first to reopen,” said the advisory body. The document indicates that vaccinating teachers should be a priority, but not a requirement for reopening. Some teacher unions, unhappy with the CDC’s guidance, demand safety measures in relation to air quality inside schools.

Los Angeles continues to educate on-line

The three largest educational districts in the country allow you to take the pulse of progress. New York, with more than a million students, welcomes high school students for the first time on Monday, joining those of elementary school. Half of the 488 institutes will have all the students five days a week. Los Angeles, with more than 600,000 students, continues in large part with the virtual system due to spikes in infections in California. Last Wednesday, the authorities announced that, if the teachers are vaccinated and the cases drop, the minors will be able to return in mid-April. And Chicago, after tense negotiations between the city and the teachers’ union – they threatened to go on strike – reopened in February. Although the youngest students can already go to class, the secondary students still do not have a return date.

President Joe Biden set a goal for most schools to be open in their first 100 days in office, which began on January 20. Thursday crossed the equator of that calendar and the general panorama leaves serious doubts about the fulfillment of the objective. In addition, the White House has sent mixed messages regarding what it considers an “open” school – it can be a few hours, a few days or a whole week – so success will depend on which limit is chosen. The Democratic president is confident that his rescue plan, enacted on Thursday, will speed up the process and balance the balance between private and public schools. The schools will receive 130,000 million dollars (109,000 million euros) for the safe reopening plan, which includes the purchase of protective equipment, upgrades of ventilation systems and medical personnel.