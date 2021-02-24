The return to Boedo for San Lorenzo is getting closer and closer. As an old soccer axiom says, it is “step by step”. But that dream of return promoted by some groups and ratified by the leadership, is adding new chapters. And all of them are positive.

More than 1,200 people will participate from this Wednesday until March 16 in the public hearing called by the Buenos Aires Legislature by the law that enables San Lorenzo to begin the works for the construction of a new stadium.

A fact that must be ratified throughout the hearings from the rezoning of the land from Avenida La Plata to 1,700, in the Boedo neighborhood.

The public hearing is the compulsory public participation instance for the so-called “double reading” laws, which require two approvals in the session by legislators.

This Monday the new stadium that the Cyclone intends was unveiled. The presentation of the model had its development in Boedo.

In the case of the law for the rezoning of the lands of San Lorenzo, known as “The Tour of Boedo“, the rule received a first sanction in November of last year, so once the public hearing is over, it will have to be debated again in committee and, later, in ordinary session for final approval.

Sources from the Buenos Aires Legislature confirmed that, due to the number of registered (1,247), the hearing will be held in stages over nine days.

The start of the series will be this Wednesday at 2 p.m. and it was arranged that due to the risks of Covid-19 it will be under the virtual modality. Of course, it can be followed live since it will be broadcast through the parliamentary channel on YouTube.

According to the informed schedule, on Wednesday the exhibition will be started by the club’s leaders. Among them, the general secretary, Miguel Mastrosimone; and the advisor on urban issues, Fabio De Marco; and the speech of the “honorary member” and head of SAME, Alberto Crescenti, is also expected.

In this first hearing, about 70 registrants will speak and it was set that there will be an average of 150 speakers for the remaining days that will be this Thursday and Friday; then they will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday of next week. And there will be a last batch, scheduled for Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 March, all from 10 in the morning.

The special week for San Lorenzo began last Monday when the model of the integral urban project was presented, which includes the construction of the new stadium on the Boedo site.

Virtual image of the new stadium that San Lorenzo intends on its announced return to Boedo.

The event was held on Avenida La Plata at 1,700, where the president of the club, Marcelo Tinelli, gave details of the master plan of works that intends to “rejuvenate the neighborhood through culture and integration that the club will promote,” according to his own words.

The new stadium construction project looks really impressive. It will be covered over most of the surface, will have 46,264 seats and will be part of an urban complex with green spaces, educational and cultural establishments, social services, security units, a shopping center and will also include a hotel.

With information from Télam.

JPE