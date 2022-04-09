In addition to its diplomatic importance, the return of warmth to relations between the two countries is of economic importance, as a joint statement adopted at the conclusion of the in-depth discussions that took place between Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the decision to fully resume the regular movement of people and goods in an orderly manner, including Appropriate arrangements for customs control and persons at the land and sea levels.

The Spanish Prime Minister, who visited Morocco at the invitation of the Moroccan King, confirmed the gradual reopening of the Ceuta and Melilla crossings in order to ensure the flow of people and the circulation of goods through the legal customs centers.

In December 2019, Morocco decided to close the occupied Bab Ceuta crossing to the “professionals of livelihood smuggling”, which created an economic crisis among local merchants in the region, exacerbated by the decision to close the borders to prevent the spread of the Corona virus, and the diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

A diplomatic crisis erupted between Morocco and Spain, due to the latter’s reception of the leader of the separatist Polisario Front, Ibrahim Ghali, with a forged passport for medical treatment, for “purely humanitarian” reasons, as Madrid said, which Rabat described as duplicity in the speech by Spain, which received on its soil an accused of crimes against humanity. and gross violations of human rights.

The importance of opening the Ceuta and Melilla crossings

A number of Moroccans who engage in what is known as livelihood smuggling in the areas adjacent to the Ceuta crossing have found themselves without financial returns, after the border enclave was closed. Simultaneously, the Moroccan government launched development projects in order to absorb unemployment and provide job opportunities for the women and children of those regions.

In this regard, the head of the Northern Observatory for Human Rights, Muhammad bin Issa, said that despite the closure, the residents’ hopes remained hanging on both sides of the Thaghrin borders, and the latter received the news of reopening the two crossings with great satisfaction, especially since part of their economy is based on trade. From Ceuta and Melilla.

According to what Benaissa confirmed, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the population benefits greatly from the economic dynamism created by the border crossings between Morocco and Spain, whether land or sea, through the job opportunities that the latter creates on both sides of the border.

Benaissa points out the importance of the Morocco-Spain agreement to reopen the Ceuta and Melilla crossings, which were closed for more than two years, in reviving tourism and commercial activities in both northern Morocco and southern Spain.

The spokesman stresses that the economic alternatives adopted by Morocco after closing the crossings have been relatively successful in alleviating the economic repercussions on families and residents of the areas adjacent to the two borders, who were benefiting from the commercial and tourism activities associated with the two cities under Spanish administration.

strategic partnership

A number of observers point out the importance of returning bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries to their normal course in maintaining strong economic relations and strengthening the historical strategic partnership.

Shams El-Din Abdati, head of the International Center for Conflict Resolution, believes that the decision to reopen the Ceuta and Melilla crossings, according to new regulatory conditions, would bring back many gains on both sides, revive economic dynamism within the border cities, and provide job opportunities for the population that suffered as a result of the economic crisis that It followed the closure of the borders between Morocco or Spain.

The speaker considers that “the return of warmth to Moroccan-Spanish relations would open broad prospects for cooperation, especially since Morocco is one of Spain’s most important partners, due to several factors, including the geographical proximity between the two countries, and the spread of the Spanish language in a number of cities in northern Morocco, which stimulated many companies Spanish to settle in the soil of its southern neighbour.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Abdati expects that the scope of economic cooperation between the two countries will expand after the outstanding issues between them have been resolved, the most important of which is the Moroccan Sahara file, after the Spanish recognition of the Moroccan proposal for autonomy as a realistic basis for resolving the conflict.

Abdati adds that it is likely that relations between Rabat and Spain will move towards further improvement in light of new developments in the direction of strengthening partnership between them in many sectors such as fishing, agriculture, renewable energies and others.

Moroccan-Spanish cooperation in numbers

For years, Spain has maintained an important position as a strategic trading partner for Morocco. The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Alparis, confirmed that Rabat and Madrid are linked to more than 16 billion euros in foreign exchange value, and that Morocco is the third largest economic partner of Spain outside the European Union.

During a press conference, the minister revealed that Spanish exports to Morocco increased by 29% in the years 2020 and 2021, explaining that 17,000 Spanish companies have commercial relations with Morocco, and 700 others are stable in the neighboring country.

The value of imports from Spain amounted to more than 60.36 billion dirhams until the end of September 2021, while exports to Spain exceeded 35.21 billion dirhams during the same period, according to data from the (government) exchange office.