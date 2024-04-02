Vincenzo Cassano is back! How can we forget his phrase “this building is mine.” But it is not a second season of the hit series “Vincenzo”, which aired from February 20 to May 2, 2021 on tvN and Netflix. The popular and handsome lawyer and consigliere of the Italian mafia, played by South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, had a wonderful cameo in the K-Drama “Queen of tears” (in Latin America “The Queen of Tears”), starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, available on TVING (in South Korea) and Netflix (in various regions of the world).

“Queen of tears” tells the miraculous, exciting and fun love story of a married couple, who manages to survive a crisis and stay together against all odds. The actor Kim Soo Hyun plays “Baek Hyun Woo”Legal Director of the Queens Group conglomerate, while the actress Kim Ji Won plays his wife “Hong Hae In”nicknamed the “queen”, heir to the large department stores of the Queens Group.

Song Joong Ki have a cameo with his character “Vincenzo Cassano”in it episode eight of “The Queen of Tears”, when the couple carries out divorce proceedings. To the surprise of the audience and “Baek Hyun Woo”, his wife “Hong Hae In” hired the famous lawyer and consigliere of the Italian mafia.

“In the last episode, Song Joong Ki makes a cameo as 'Vincenzo', Hae In's divorce lawyer. If that sounds familiar to you, it should. Director of 'Queen of tears'Kim Hee Won, also directed the successful K-Drama 'Vincenzo' Song Joong KYo. If that's not reason enough for Song Joong Ki to make a cameo, he and Kim Ji Won also go back a long way, having starred together in 'Descendants of the Sun' and 'Arthdal ​​Chronicles.' “It's good to see you again, corn salad Vincenzo!” Netflix said on its social networks.

Something that the actor's fans really liked. Song Joong Kiis that “Baek Hyun Woo's” lawyer does reference to several of his previous protagonistswhen explaining to his client who the lawyer his wife hired is.

“It must be him, it must be his divorce lawyer, you don't know anything, right? He's a scary man. There are many rumors about who he is. The youngest heir of a conglomerate family ('Reborn Rich'). A former soldier stationed abroad ('Descendants of the Sun'). Someone who came here on a spaceship ('Space sweepers'). Others say he is a werewolf ('A werewolf boy'). His name is Vincenzo and he is from the mafia, the real mafia, and he is a consigliere, he is the boss. I thought he was in Italy, I heard he doesn't negotiate with words.”

On the other hand, regarding this cameo that has fascinated fans, the actor Song Joong Ki He said, “I came here hoping to add strength to the drama, but instead, I think I was the one who had the most fun during filming.”

The production team “Queen of tears” He added, “We are grateful to actor Song Joong Ki, who quickly made time to come here despite his busy schedule. The set was filled with awe at the charms of actor Song Joong Ki, who has an aura that dominates his entire surroundings. “even during a brief appearance. He will leave a deep impression on viewers through a role that will exceed everyone's expectations.”

It is worth mentioning that the recent leading role of Song Joong Kiis the movie “My name is Loh Kiwan” available on Netflix, written and directed by Kim Hee Jin. After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan fights to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he meets a despondent woman who has lost all hope.

