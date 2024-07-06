He Mayor Gerardo Vargas resumed yesterday the reins of the city ​​halland in town council session It was agreed that return of Gerardo Hervas to his previous roles as municipal treasurer and he was sworn in, however, was pending the “clean” of officials that They have to leave because They have failed in it performance his functions.

At the session where the donation of land to build a building was also approved New Social Security Hospital They came, “nervous“Most of the officials who supposedly”They are in the chapel” and ensures that the depuration will start “hot” he Monday in the next week.

The entrance of city ​​Hall was heavily guarded by a group of police officers headed by the Commander Francisco Rodriguez Poncebecause a session of the safety table and the names of the departments where there will be changes of officials are being discussed in the environment.

There is talk of removing controls from securityto officials municipal services, JAPAMA, Inspection and Regulations and the Youth Institute, among others, and that the mayor will not wait to begin his second term in office to purge his cabinet in response to citizen complaints he received from the population in the last electoral campaign.

Yesterday the same mayor He had to report on the investigations into the cases of women who have been attacked while exercising on the Cerro de la Memoria and clarify that the places where the attacks have been perpetrated are not in the dark and guarantee that work is being done to ensure that Los Mochis continues to be the safest city.

Medley. The alarm was raised yesterday at the facilities of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa in Culiacán, when the director of social communication, Arnoldo Valle, was allegedly shot, but there is no further information about this.

UAS CASE. By the way, verbal confrontations between the leaders of the congress are intensifying: Feliciano Castro and Ricardo Madrid, and the high command of the UAS headed by Robespierre Lizárraga, while the reading of the initiatives to reform the organic law of the university is progressing in the congress, Robespierre says that they are getting into a tangle because the federal court granted an injunction against the articles of the reform to the education law that supposedly violate university autonomy.

While this is happening, the Attorney General, Sara Bruna Quiñonez, declares Héctor Melesio Cuen Díaz, son of the former rector and leader of the Sinaloa Party, a fugitive. She claims that he has an arrest warrant and that the prosecutor’s agents have been looking for him to force him to appear in court and have not found him either at his home or anywhere else.

NAVY. Over the last few days, there have been impressive mobilizations of elements of the Navy in Mexico in this city and throughout the municipality. It is assured that it is an extension of the operations that were carried out in Culiacán where strong seizures of: Fentanyl, precursors, weapons and vehicles were made from drug cartels.

“Ahome is a safe municipality”: Gerardo Vargas, mayor.

More from the same author: