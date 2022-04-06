The legendary golfer returns to the circuit after a miraculous recovery after a car accident that involved multiple fractures in the leg and even led to study the need for amputation. The American’s competitors praise an act that magnifies his figure. “Tiger contributes a lot to world golf, having him here with us is priceless,” said Chilean Joaquín Niemann, one of his competitors. This Thursday, at Augusta National, one of the ‘greats’ begins.

The name of Tiger Woods is impregnated in the most important pages in the history of golf and from this Thursday he will add another chapter to his legend. His marathon return to competition, neither more nor less than one of the biggest tournaments, such as the Augusta Masters, is the great note in the previous hours.

In February 2021, the 46-year-old star suffered a severe traffic accident where he suffered fractures of the tibia and fibula of his right leg, injuries to the bones of his foot and ankle that led him to be hospitalized for days in the hospital Los Angeles Harbour. His situation reached the point that the possibility of amputating his leg was considered due to the damage it caused.

Fourteen months later, Woods will be part of one of the highest caliber contests, which he won five times, the last time in 2019. Last Tuesday he confirmed his presence for the Masters that will take place at Augusta National, in the state of Georgia.

“I love competing and I feel like if I can still do it at the highest levels, I’m going to do it. And if I feel like I can win, I’m going to compete. If I felt that I can’t win, they wouldn’t see me there,” the American said at a press conference.

Beyond emphasizing that he would not compete if he did not consider that he can win, he admitted that it will be “a different challenge” to be in Augusta this year.

He also confessed that he will carry out his plan to “pick and choose” a few tournaments a year and that he will no longer be able to do the annual circuit as before. “That’s how I’m going to play golf from now on. It is an unfortunate reality, but I understand and accept it,” she explained.

Woods’ career in this edition of the Augusta, which starts on Thursday and ends on Sunday, will begin alongside South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chilean Niemann.

The admiration of his colleagues

Jon Rahm Rodríguez, current No. 1 in the ranking, said that “he would not have believed” last year that Tiger was going to play in Augusta after the accident he had and the damage to his leg that it caused. “He’s unique to golf and draws crowds that others can’t,” he added.

The American Brooks Koepka praised the attitude of Woods to arrive at a demanding Masters from the physical for the long walks of the day. “It is extremely difficult, last year I had to infiltrate myself and it was very hard. If there is someone who can do it, it is him, ”he asserted.

Joaquín Niemann, a 23-year-old Chilean who is one of the candidates to give the surprise, will be one of the rivals who will start alongside the golf legend. “It changes when the tournament is here,” he admitted.

“You feel in the public that he goes with a different attitude. Tiger contributes a lot to world golf and having him here with us is priceless”, the trans-Andean surrendered to one of the most important names in the sport.

with EFE