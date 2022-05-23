Departure, pit stop (usually only one) and then off to the finish line with the positions crystallized unless comebacks by cars that are decidedly more performing than the others that ended up at the bottom of the standings due to the few unforeseen events to which the turbo era -hybrid had accustomed the public in recent seasons. This ‘tea towel‘very unattractive to the public, it has been staged in many races in the last five years, but the 2022 regulatory revolution has upset it not only by making the cars easier to chase, thus favoring overtaking.

The freezing of the power units obviously led the engine manufacturers to take risks in the design phase, plus the E10 petrol with 10% ethanol further shuffled the cards as Honda had pointed out in unsuspecting times during the winter break. The result of these innovations has brought back at least in these first races the dormant specter of thereliability in F1. As we pointed out in the last episode of our podcast Raceweek in Spain, precisely in Barcelona, ​​for example, Mika Hakkinen in 2001 had to retire during the last lap when the victory seemed to be in the safe.

Yesterday Charles Leclerc had to surrender about a third of the race, but the Monegasque’s defeat was not the only reliability problem that revolutionized the standings during the Grand Prix. Max Verstappen had to fight throughout the race against the DRS which was not working due to a diet that was perhaps too strict by Red Bull in an attempt to reduce the weight of the RB18, a signal combined with Leclerc’s knockout of how much Ferrari and Red Bull they are pushing themselves in there taking risks to be able to counter the direct opponents for the conquest of world titles.

The last one twist yesterday the Mercedes gave it as a gift: Russell and Hamilton seemed certain of the third and fourth position, but due to a hydraulic loss they had to slow down on the straight with the seven-time world champion who thus was easy prey for Sainz, who had been overtaken shortly before easily from Hamilton. This annozero of F1 at the regulatory level has therefore – for now – brought back another unknown factor to which the public had almost become unaccustomed to the infallible cars that took to the track in recent seasons: up to the checkered flag a result, which is a win or a tenth place is no longer so guaranteed.