The latest threat came from Côte d’Ivoire, a member of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), which imposed harsh sanctions on Niamey as a result of the coup. The official spokesman for the Ivorian government, Amadou Coulibaly, said on Thursday that the option of military intervention is still on the table, and his country will adhere to the decisions taken collectively by the group’s body.

Political analysts who spoke to Sky News Arabia believe that the option of military intervention is already on the ECOWAS table, but it remains excluded, due to the internal factors and turmoil that the ECOWAS countries that support this proposal are going through, as well as the withdrawal of French forces that will negatively affect the process in If you do it.

Two countries in crisis

Nigerian political analyst, Charles Asigbo, describes military intervention as being on the table, but it is ineffective, and by monitoring developments, it seems that the world will leave Niger to its fate.

Among those events that he monitors are that Nigeria and Ghana, which are supposed to lead the intervention in Niger, are facing strong internal challenges. Ghana has recently been described as bankrupt, while Nigeria is struggling with inflation, and the labor union threatens to strike, which raises questions about their ability to go towards a process. Military requires large expenditure.

Media pressure

Political analyst, Ali Musa Ali, agrees with ruling out direct military intervention after France withdrew its ambassador and announced its intention to withdraw its soldiers from Niger.

As for the Ivorian government’s statements that military intervention is still on the table, he considers them far from realistic, saying: “I think it is a form of media pressure, nothing more and nothing less, in order to win at the dialogue table, as the ECOWAS group has now entered into secret negotiations with the new authorities in Niger.” To reach a new form of relations, and it seems that military intervention is not a priority for ECOWAS now.”

The political analyst also concludes that “the sudden change in the French hardline position at the beginning suggests that France has reached the conviction that the option of military intervention is rejected, whether within ECOWAS, which was standing behind it, or even from some regional and international powers, and this is what prompted it to change its position and withdraw its ambassador, because it did not She finds the cover that provides her with intervention.”

ECOWAS was quick to impose economic sanctions on Niger immediately after the military coup that took place on July 28, and in an emergency meeting of its leaders on the 30th of the same month, it announced the possibility of military intervention to restore power to Bazoum if the coup plotters did not retract their coup.

The coup leaders and many Nigerians considered this threat to be a threat to invade their country, and the neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso supported them in this, and they formed a tripartite alliance against this intervention. Which threatened wide rifts within ECOWAS.

Warning and loss

In turn, France warned, through the Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Le Cornu, of the “collapse” of the Sahel region in Central and West Africa under the weight of terrorist attacks after the withdrawal of French forces from Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

In an interview published by the French newspaper Le Parisien on Friday evening, Le Cornu considered that the withdrawal of his country’s forces from these countries is not a failure of French policy as much as it is a “failure” of the three countries that witnessed military coups.

On September 24, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the withdrawal of his country’s ambassador from Niamey and the departure of the 1,500 French soldiers stationed in Niger by the end of the year.

However, Nigerian academic Al Hussein Mohamed Othman believes that Macron’s announcement of the withdrawal of troops and the ambassador is a “defeat” for the Elysee Palace’s policy in dealing with the Niger crisis, and a “painful loss.”

At the same time, Othman expects “a greater loss” than the loss of the military presence, which is that the economic agreements with Paris will be canceled in the country rich in uranium, on which France’s power plants depend greatly.

In the opinion of the Nigerian analyst, Macron is trying to “save face” by showing that the withdrawal was a French initiative.

Paris faced weeks of Nigerien demonstrations opposing the presence of its forces, and the ruling military junta in Niger ended the mission of the French ambassador and requested the departure of French forces. In response to France’s refusal to recognize his rule, and its support for military intervention against Niamey.