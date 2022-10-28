Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The “mass summits” return to the “front”, in the “ADNOC Professional League”, with the rotation of the wheel of the “eighth round”, which begins tomorrow “Saturday” with 4 matches, Al-Jazira gather with Al-Wasl, Khorfakkan with Dibba, Al-Ahly youth with Al-Ain, and Ittihad Kalba with Al-Nasr, and completed on Sunday with the matches of Baniyas with Al Dhafra, Ajman with Al Bataeh, and Sharjah with Al Wahda.

And awaiting the Sharjah summit, the “leader” and its “third” guest on Sunday in the “repeated confrontation” between the two sides of the “Most Valuable Cup” final, which was decided by the “King” with a goal, before regaining the top of the league in the same week, with a 1-0 victory over Al-Bataeh. On Saturday, attention will be paid to “confronting the wounded” Al Jazeera and Al Wasl at “Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium” in the capital Abu Dhabi, and “Classico” youth of Al Ahly and Al Ain at Rashid Stadium, the stronghold of the “Knights” in Dubai.

The “common desire to compensate” ignites the expected public match between the “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, who missed the “compass of victories” in the past four rounds, the latest of which was the first loss at home against Ajman 0-1 in the last round, and his regression to sixth place with 11 points, in the hope of winning Compensation in front of his guest “The Emperor”, who, in turn, missed the opportunity to continue on top for a new round, with a 2-2 tie against his guest, Ittihad Kalba, in the last round, and his retreat to “Al-Wafa” with 15 points, one point behind the leader “The King”.

The history of the two teams’ confrontations in the professional league tells of Al-Jazira’s victory in 16 matches, compared to Al-Wasl’s 5 matches, while 5 out of 26 matches between the two teams were drawn.

Rashid Stadium, the stronghold of the “Knights”, will host the “second summit” on the first day of the eighth round, which brings together Al-Ahly’s “fifth” youth against its “third” guest, Al-Ain, where the two teams are equal with 13 points, despite the difference in positions in the ranking, between the “leader”. The third, and the fifth “Knights”, in conjunction with the goal difference.

The “Knights” and “Al-Zaeem” summit is full of the required excitement factors, in addition to the history of the two teams’ confrontations, which confirms the inevitability of scoring goals in the “Clásico”, over the course of the professional league career, with 80 goals in 26 matches, and a scoring rate of 3.07 goals per match. the one.

In contrast to the difference in “offensive strength”, during the current season, between Al-Ahly youth, who only scored 9 goals, including a “double” for its top scorer Omar Kharbin, compared to 19 goals for Al-Ain, the strongest attacker, led by its striker Lapa, “the leader” with 9 goals. On the other hand, the balance appears close defensively, as the “Knights” net conceded 8 goals, compared to 7 goals that shook the “leader” net, who misses the efforts of the Colombian Danilo Arboleda through injury.

Apart from the atmosphere of the two summits, the match between Khorfakkan, who is 12th with 5 points, against its guest Dibba “the last” with “a point”, will be the first in the history of the two teams’ confrontations in the “Professional League”, on the other hand, Al Nasr “Eleventh” with 6 points, depends on The preference of its results against its host, Ittihad Kalba, “the eighth”, with 11, and “Al-Ameed” outperforms with 7 victories, compared to 4 victories for the “Tigers”, and a draw in three matches.

Mabkhout and Lima .. “The Exciting Race”

“The duo” Ali Mabkhout and Fabio Lima are competing for the title of “scorer” for the Al-Jazira and Al-Wasl meetings in the “Professional League”, after the first scored 11 goals, compared to 8 goals for the second, before today’s confrontation, and the total of Al-Jazira’s goals against Al-Wasl reached 56 goals, compared to 36 goals for the latter.

Al-Nawakhta .. Sailing alone

Dibba is the only team that has failed to achieve any victory in the league so far, as “Al-Nawakhida” is in the last place with a “point” gained from a draw in the third round with Al Wasl 1-1, and Dibba also failed to maintain a clean sheet in the last 34 League match.

“The Brigadier General” .. the least harvest

Al-Nasr enters the confrontation against its host, Ittihad Kalba, with 6 points, to be the lowest score in the team’s journey, after the end of 7 rounds, over the course of the last season, and “Al-Ameed” scored 30 goals in the confrontations against “Tigers” compared to 21 goals conceded by his net.

first absence

Al Ain squad is missing for the first time since the beginning of the season the efforts of Colombian defender Danilo Arboleda, which lasts for six months, after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in the last round match against Al Nasr 1-3.

Saturday matches

Khorfakkan – Dibba 17:00

Al Jazeera – Al Wasl 17:00

Shabab Al Ahly – Al Ain 20:00

Ittihad Kalba – Victory 20:00

Sunday matches

Baniyas – Al Dhafra 17:00

Ajman – Al Bataeh 17:00

Sharjah – Al Wahda 20:00