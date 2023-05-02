The confluence of factors as powerful as climate change, the pandemic and the strategic competition between powers has given birth to a strong return of the State in the field of the economy. Industrial policy is central to all of these defining issues of our time. The attempt to reflect on these developments is the focus of a debate organized by the World Economic Forum in cooperation with EL PAÍS, and which can be followed live on the website of this newspaper from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Participating in the panel will be Mmusi Kgafela, Botswana’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Mark Swilling, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Development Bank of South Africa; Kellee S. Tsai, Chancellor and Professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Gero Corman, Volkswagen’s head of digital technologies and platforms. It will be moderated by Andrea Rizzi, Global Affairs correspondent for EL PAÍS.

The debate will take place within the framework of the conference The Summit of Growth: Jobs and Opportunities for Allorganized by the World Economic Forum —organizing entity of Davos—, which will be held in Geneva this Tuesday and Wednesday, and in which the participation of some 400 attendees is expected, including political and business leaders, figures from the academic world or the civil society.

