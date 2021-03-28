Three weeks after its first landing, in the early nineties, Blanca Oteyza was touched by Tato Bores’s magic wand. The entrails of menemism, dollar and peso tied 1 to 1, and in the background a historical song against censorship, “Judge Barú Budú Budía …”. He was walking through the Canal 13 studio when they asked him if he was going for a sketch. Thus debuted in Tato of America as “The well-off Galician woman who wanted to buy half Argentina.”

His character was part of the photo of that country. Scrapping and privatizations told with fine irony. The Spanish creature that he embodied could be infatuated with Patagonia or with a telephone company and acquire them like someone who buys a wallet.

Her first visit to Buenos Aires was with an Argentine boyfriend. Remember that it was raining and from the airport he went straight to the house of his friend Alejandro Lerner. He went up to the terrace and was never able to erase the zigzagging pattern of the wiring lining the ceilings. “Buenos Aires was not a crush”, admits about to travel to the Buenos Aires party of Maipú to film a short. “I was falling in love very little by little, which is the form of solidity in relationships.”

His Argentine memories are traversed by water, horror and disorder. “I remember a flood, seeing the cars float and people continue as if nothing had happened. I got to experience the attack on the Israeli Embassy, ​​I was filming in ATC and I spent the whole night as a volunteer “, evokes after eight years of residence. “First I lived in Las Cañitas, then always in the other area of ​​Palermo. It was difficult for me to be disorganized. I did not get used to mate and I was a vegetarian in the land of meat.”

At a difficult time in the pandemic, Blanca Oteyza dares to cross the Atlantic.

-Why go back and take risks at a time like this, with the threshold of the second wave of Covid-19 and when specialists ask for prudence with travel? Aren’t you afraid?

-I dream of this adventure. 11 years have passed since my last visit. I’m not afraid, it’s the term that I banished a long time ago thanks to the theater. It may be uncertainty, adrenaline, emotion, but I don’t name fear. I also banished the “would have or would”. I am very unaware of the good and the bad. And I am aware that you have to continue with the projects, taking care of yourself. I came to evaluate offers.

-What are you looking for on this side of the Atlantic?

-I need to reconnect with the Argentine. Argentina was a pending account. I’m going to sit down and listen to proposals. They have not been easy years to come back, now I feel stronger. I lived with my mother, I took care of her because she was older, and I became an octopus woman, between my mother and my daughters. The wish was put off for a while. Now is the time to try, throw bridges. Everyone told me: “Blanquita, you are loved a lot in Argentina.”

Blanca Oteyza today.

Buenos Aires television studios were the cradle of many “keys” in his life. At ATC he met Miguel Ángel Solá, her ex-husband (they are parents of María and Cayetana). They worked together on Lights and shadows, Directed by Oscar Barney Finn, with China Zorrilla. Also in the cycle Love letters on cassette, fiction that allowed him to film from one end to another, from Humahuaca to Ushuaia.

Blanca García de Oteyza, as a legal figure, was born on May 14 of a year that she prefers not to reveal. Fourth daughter of Miguel and Maruja, a lawyer and an employee of the diplomatic corps of the American and Brazilian embassies in Spain, believes that her birth was in itself the first staging with an audience. “I was born in the Clínica del Rosario, in Madrid, and my mother said that she was very scared, because they took time to take me to the room. The nuns walked me in front of all the mothers about to give birth.”

Between childhood dreams of an oceanographer and veterinarian, at the age of 12 she lost her father, after an extensive process of illness. “When you have had death so close, your perception of the here and now is different. Perhaps that is why I get along so well with Argentina, which has so much to do with improvisation“, she deduces.” I just started projecting when I was a mother.

Blanca when she hypnotized the public in the ’90s (Clarín Archive).

Before confirming his artistic vocation, he made attempts at the Complutense University. Fourth year of Sociology (with a view to anthropological orientation) and third year of Political Science were enough to understand that the emotional direction was in Dramatic Art. In London he perfected his English, toured Mexico and Guatemala, and flew to the United States to test as a listener for a career in Communication. Philadelphia was the prelude to Buenos Aires. His faithful companion: his dog Donna, who came to follow her to the recordings.

Months before the arrival of the corralito, Blanca left the country terrified. Miguel Ángel had received death threats for himself and his daughter. “If you do not stop speaking ill of Menemism, it will be a ballot,” warned an anonymous voice that called the Argentine Association of Actors. Against all scientific forecasts, now Oteyza will attempt revenge. Or rather the continuity of that work idyll that planted her as an actress, the impulse that dragged her to cinematographic challenges such as Archimedes principle, by Gerardo Herrero, or Love and fear, by Juan Carlos Desanzo when we have the information.

Blanca in the nineties (Photo File Clarín, Roberto Ruiz).

At the head of two acting schools and the Compañía Joven Oteyza, these days it is divided between Madrid and Buenos Aires. There she re-released the play as director Whiteboard, at the Luchana Theaters, and Intensive care, piece that stars and directs, in the Amaya. “Pandemic art is tough and exciting. We ended up crying every performance, with less than 40% of the audience and the spectators wearing chinstraps.“, the woman who is reminded of the theatrical mark with The diary of Adam and Eve, by Mark Twain.

We saw her in comedy and drama, always polishing her Castilian, the distinctive that fascinated local producers. The Mark of Desire, No Condemnation, Labyrinth, Stress. He will shortly record a participation in The Money Heist. She senses that something will unite her again to these latitudes that planted her “as a woman and an actress” and even projected her on the radio. Many listeners remember that accent that Miter copied in 1996. Fragments of Letters that come and go, the program to which he put strings together with Solá, Nora Zinsky and Jorge Mayor.

“I have company syndrome, I need to work in a group “, he warns and clarifies that it is not a trait linked to the couple:” I am not in a couple, I lead a complicated life in the sense that being doomed to the theater there are no schedules, it is difficult for me to reconcile “.

Blanca Oteyza today.

Reluctant to talk about her post-divorce relationship from Solá, a separation that included the dissolution of the artistic society that they formed, she only prefers to add: “I suffered a lot. I had to reinvent myself. Today we have no deal. He chose to speak, I didn’t. “

From that incessant acting exchange between both countries in the ’90s (we exported Héctor Alterio, Imanol Arias entered, Leonardo Sbaraglia left, Blanca Oteyza entered) “Canca”, as the intimates call her, wants to recover that magnet of times when she received the invitation Recurring for lunch with Mirtha Legrand. She knows that the times of unbearable fame will not return and in a way it relieves her. When she went to give birth at the Otamendi, her popularity caused a paparazzi dressed as a doctor to infiltrate in search of the scoop. “Fame is one of the things that has taught me the most. You have it and then you lose it and you go from being someone who never has to wait in line, to waiting.”

