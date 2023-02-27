Huwaida Al Hassan (Al Ain)

Under the directives of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations, Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid, the Future Generations Library launched the pioneering Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan reading program within the Future Generations Library project from its new headquarters in Al Ain, Al Muwaiji area, in the presence of a large number of members The library for each of Baraem Hall, Taj and Emara in a distinguished opening and in the presence of more than twenty volunteers.

The members flocked to celebrate the return from the city of Al Ain and from the rest of the emirates of the country, and they were present in the library halls with enthusiasm and effectiveness. The Fujairah Science Club also participated in the audience, expressing their happiness with the cultural event.

It is worth noting that the official opening of the new headquarters last Sunday coincided with the approaching end of the National Innovation Month, February, and in preparation for the National Reading Month, March 2023.

The members spent a day full of diversity and suspense, as the members participated in the brainstorming workshop for the “Library of Future Generations Innovates” program through an out-of-the-box competition.

The Future Generations Library has received the continuous support of Sheikha Dr. Shamma since she launched the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Reading Program for the first time in 2005 as the first dedicated reading program for children and young adults. The program has been operating effectively for 18 years, and continued to work daily during the pandemic period by default, to break the barrier of space, crossing the distances to the rest of the emirates of the country and abroad.

The reopening comes to be a new starting point for the program through its return in attendance at the new headquarters of the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Association for Future Generations. The activities of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Reading Program with a draw on valuable prizes presented by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, allocated to members of the library to celebrate their return to their library seats.