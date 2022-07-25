The PS Store has listed Tactics Ogre: Reborn, based on Square Enix’s PSP release.

If you have some love for Tactics Ogrethe tactical RPG published in 1995 on the Super Famicom and later ported to SEGA Saturn and PlayStation 1, surely you also remember Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, a PSP version was released in 2010 offering a remake of the original game.

Its premiere points to November 11Now, more than a decade later, it seems that we will have it back again with Tactics Ogre: Reborn, a title based on this release on the Sony portable that this time would be aimed at PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as we have been able to know. thanks to a PS Store leak recorded on PS Deals.

According to the information that has appeared in the Sony digital store database, this new improved version of the classic would arrive on November 11 on PS4 and PS5, although it is possible that more platforms will be confirmed once the announcement is made official. The first images have also appeared:

“Based on the 2010 game, the game has improved graphics and soundsas well as an updated game design, bringing back a Tactics Ogre that stays true to its roots”, reads the official description. Alongside it, the different features of the game are listed, such as a faster pace in battles, autosave, revision of the controls or an improved user interface.

It will have multiple paths and endingsThere are other notable novelties with respect to what we met in the classic, such as a system of levels per unit or that the scenes incorporate a complete voice, but in the end, the base will be again make a series of decisions that will affect the development of the story with multiple paths and endings.

This tactical role-playing game story unfolds through the eyes of a young man named Denam who, with endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills and magic“will alter the destiny of those around him and change the course of Valeria’s history” in a fight for control of the territory.

Ten years ago Square Enix He stated that there were no plans in the company to make more remakes of Tactics Ogre, but finally it seems that they will settle for a remastered version. This had already appeared on more than one occasion in leaks a few months ago, although now everything seems to indicate that the official announcement is getting closer.

More about: Tactics Ogre, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, Square Enix and Leak.