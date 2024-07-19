They say that if you leave Argentina for 20 days everything changes, but if you leave for 20 years nothing changes. This is an expression that has become popular in the southern country in recent years and that anyone who lives in La Rioja, a small province in the northwest of Argentina, will say fits the current situation like a glove. the rise of poverty, unemployment and the strong economic recession that is hitting the South American country presided over by the far-right Javier Milei, the Riojan government has launched its own this month quasi-currencya means of payment other than the Argentine peso, the national currency. It marks the return of one of the situations that Argentines already embraced in the strong economic crisis of 2001. Thus, the Debt Cancellation Bond (BOCADE), colloquially called chachoin homage to the provincial leader Ángel Vicente ‘Chacho’ Peñaloza (1798-1863), is already circulating for the payment of public officials’ salaries.

The governor of the province (the local equivalent of an autonomous community), Peronist Ricardo Quintela, received the approval of the provincial legislature to issue up to 22.5 billion boysthe equivalent of 22.6 million euros at the current official exchange rate. The fine print states that the new quasi-currency It will only circulate in La Rioja at a parity of one to one in relation to the Argentine peso, a weak currency that already has several exchange rates in relation to the US dollar and has strict capital control by the national Executive.

In a first stage, the Riojan administration seeks to limit the placement to only 40% of the total allowed. The provincial government has presented the initiative as “a financial instrument” designed to “boost the local financial circuit, reactivating the economy and consumption.” This distinction, not minor, seeks to respond to a legal limitation: as in Spain, the autonomous communities are not authorized to print their own money. In fact, in the euro zone only the ECB has the authority to print euro notes. “The issue of a euro banknote is a matter of the same nature as in the case of the autonomous communities, which are not authorized to print their own money. quasi-currency It is not good news and it is the last resort in fiscal terms that a province has,” says Santiago Battista, executive director of the ICiudad think tank, although he highlights that the amount is “insignificant” in the national context.

He chacho a debt security that can be used to settle bearer obligations. It is an asset that has a maturity date at the end of the year, and after that it is demonetized. The Government of La Rioja, at maturity, pays 117% of the nominal value of each chacho in Argentine pesos in bank accounts, which means that in the end it will be necessary to identify oneself to collect the aforementioned 117%. If the interested party seeks to collect earlier, in pesos, the Government pays only the nominal value or invites them to use it to pay for goods and services or against another currency.

“Provinces do not issue currency, that is prohibited by law, but they can issue bonds,” explains Luis Ignacio Arguero, professor and researcher at the University of Salvador in Buenos Aires. “During the previous crisis, in 2001, a total of 15 provinces issued this type of bond.” quasi-currencies “These bonds looked like normal currencies, but with an inscription that said ‘the bearer of this bond will be paid pesos’,” he says. The phenomenon was such in 2001 that it reached both the poorest and most indebted provinces in the north of the country (with debts of up to 100% of their regional GDP) and the great productive engines, such as the province of Buenos Aires (its largest). quasi-currency It was called patacón or Córdoba. In total, more than 8.5 billion Argentine pesos of this type of bond were issued, which came to represent 60% of the money in circulation in the country.

Arguero explains that the comparison with the current situation has its nuances. In 2001, the Argentine economy was under the convertibility regime with the US dollar, which severely limited the issuance of money: if dollars did not enter the national coffers, pesos could not be issued. “Today the recession is repeating itself, although the central government does have the possibility of printing money. As there is less economic activity, the provinces receive fewer direct transfers and the direct aid received by citizens falls, which also impacts the collection of local taxes,” explains this expert. This leaves provinces such as La Rioja, marked by the deficit in their public accounts, facing a dilemma. “The proposal of the national government is to reduce expenses, but for the moment they have to be paid somehow,” he points out.

One of the main expenditure items in the case of La Rioja is the salaries of public officials. According to the province’s accounts for the year 2024, almost 31% of the budget is allocated to government administration expenses, including payments to officials and other items. “The massive adoption of the boys “It will come in August, when public employees will receive an extra bonus payment, separate from their salary, of 50,000 chachos (just under 50 euros),” says Mattias Meragelman, editor of the local media Riojan EconomyThe impact is not minor: almost two out of ten inhabitants of La Rioja are public servants and the provincial State is the main employer in the local economy.

Economic effect

The real question is what effect the return of the quasi-currencies in the local economy, as well as in the macroeconomic plans of the Javier Milei Government. For now, the far-right leader has already confirmed that he will “never” redeem this debt, if in the future the province requests assistance from the national Executive. “We will not be accomplices of irresponsible people who seek to deceive people by falsifying papers,” the Argentine president urged on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

At the end of June, the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, presented the second stage of the economic stabilization plan, the central point of which is “zero monetary emission”, which makes it more difficult for new funds to reach local administrations. “90% of spending in La Rioja is financed with national resources, which became outdated as the 2023 budget was not updated with inflation,” says Meragelman.

Any sign in another direction, such as more funding for the provinces or the rescue of their deficits, would call into question the Government’s commitment to adjusting public spending. “The government firmly faced the problem of the persistent fiscal imbalance and achieved a notable positive result in the first five months of 2024,” notes a recent report by BBVA Research. In fact, the latest audit of accounts carried out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicates that cuts in transfers to the provinces have been one of the main measures taken by the Executive to balance its accounts. According to economists at the multilateral organization, during the first four months of 2024, the provinces saw their discretionary income fall by 76%.

In any case, the introduction of this new form of payment fits well with the “free competition of currencies” that Milei promotes, after rejecting a total dollarization, as promised in the electoral campaign. This system would allow the peso to compete with other currencies freely and for people to decide how to pay for purchases and services. As far as La Rioja is concerned, the historical evidence is not very promising. “In 2001, the issuance of the peso was not carried out, but rather the issuance of the peso in 2002, which was the first time that the peso was issued, and the peso was not issued in 2003. quasi-currencies “It did not have a significant effect on economic activity, but was rather an emergency palliative measure in the face of the budgetary emergency,” Arguero points out. In his research, this economist highlights that the issuance of this type of bonds contributed to “uncertainty about the economy and the fiscal conditions of the provinces, while reducing confidence in the recovery, limiting investment and reducing private sector hiring plans.”

How do currencies coexist?

Unlike what happened with the adoption of the euro in Spain, it is not a question of a change of currency, but of an exclusive cohabitation in a determined territory. But there is a problem: these bonds will not be banked, but, according to the local government, payments in boys will be done physically.

“The shops are preparing to attract customers and get them to go there to spend their money. boys and many are already offering discounts if you pay with these vouchers,” says Meragelman. “By not being part of the financial system, the merchant saves part of the bank commissions. On the other hand, although it is an illegal act, it can also happen that the businessman does not declare the income to the Treasury and thus has a greater profit,” acknowledges this journalist. However, Arguero points out that the most peripheral provinces of Argentina, such as La Rioja, are “territories with a high level of informality” where, beyond the currency used, “a high proportion of the economy is already in the shadows.”

