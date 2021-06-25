The announcement of the Government of Spain to authorize the return of the public in its entirety to the LaLiga stadiums is the main news on the front page, accompanied by the possible rivals of Spain if it goes beyond the qualifying rounds of the European Championship.
The Madrid newspaper highlights Real Madrid’s plan to take over the French footballer, based on his not renewing with Paris Saint Germain beyond 2022 and trying to pressure after the European Championship. The words of Florentino Pérez about him and Zinédine Zidane, the preparation of the penalties of the Spanish team or the elimination of the double value of away goals by UEFA accompany on the cover.
The Barcelona newspaper highlights the leadership of the Barça pivot in the exhibition against Slovakia, participating in the change of image of the Spanish team. The return of the public to the stadiums, the consolidation of Pedro González “Pedri” in the absolute, the elimination of the double value of the goals away from home or the birthday greetings to Lionel Messi accompany on the front page.
The midfielder from the capital highlights the complicated path ahead for the Spanish team on its way to the title, starting with Croatia and continuing with possible rivals such as Portugal, Belgium or France. The withdrawal of Felipe Reyes in the world of basketball, the return of the public to the stadiums for the next year or the elimination of the double value of goals away from home are on the cover.
The media of Barcelona highlights the return of the public to the stands for next season. Uncertainty regarding the future of Pau Gasol, Lionel Messi’s birthday, the negotiations between AC Milan and Inter to try to sign Norberto Murara “Neto” or the elimination of the double value of the goals are on the front page.
The Valencian media highlights two names from the club descended from the Bundesliga for Mestalla, such as defender Matija Nastasic and pivot Omar Mascarell. Ferran Torres’ goal with the Spanish team as the first after 25 years of a Valencian footballer, the victory on penalties for Levante at the Palau Blaugrana in the first game of the final of the National Futsal League or the support he asks for Jorge Garbajosa for the basketball team accompany on the cover.
