Among the many effects of the sudden advent of the Coronavirus pandemic there was also that of the temporary setting aside of the private car. Temporary? Yes, because now that all restrictions have been lifted, Italians are back to relying on their vehicles to make their everyday journeys. This is highlighted by the 19th Mobility Report “Audimob – Mobility styles and behaviors of Italians” edited by Isfort, presented yesterday in Rome in collaboration with the Cnel and with the scientific support of the Tpl, Agens and Asstra associations.

As underlined by Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning, the return to the private car has corresponded to a drop in the use of public transport local public transport: to be clear, at the end of 2022 the sector estimates a 21% reduction in passengers compared to 2019, while for the end of 2023 a 12% decrease in the volume of demand is expected compared to the pre-Covid scenario. There are several reasons why Italians decide less and less to use buses and other public transport vehicles: ranging from the infrequency of trips to the unreliability of timetables, passing in some cases also to the fear of contagion. It’s not even better for the pedestrian mobility, which had in fact exploded with the advent of the pandemic: and in fact, walking trips in 2021 fell to 22.7% of the total, over 6 percentage points less than in 2020, while in the first half of this year there decreased further to 19.7%.

Back to growth as mentioned the private car, which in 2022 has reached a modal share of almost 65%. More and more cars are on the road, but the “old age” level of the fleet in circulation remains too high: in 2021, the average age of cars even increased to 12.2 years compared to 11.8 in 2020. A situation yet to be resolved, as well as that related to infrastructure: data in hand, compared to the average of the large European countries, Italian cities can in fact count on less than 40% of the underground infrastructure, less than 50% of the tramway networks and 50% of the suburban railways.