The first week of August arrives loaded with great dishes of good football for fans of the beautiful game.

After a time of vacations in Europe, the great football stars begin to make their return.

This week, the Premier League, one of the most entertaining tournaments, returns to activities. Likewise, in America, the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana return with their quarterfinal phase. Colombian soccer also brings great games. Unmissable week.

Libertadores and South American

The celebration of Corinthians after qualifying in the Copa Libertadores.

This Tuesday, in the Copa Libertadores, Corinthians hosts Flamengo in what promises to be one of the best matches of the quarter-final stage. The game is at 7:30 pm, broadcast by ESPN and Star+.

On Wednesday, the duel of Brazilians will be carried out by Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras. The game is also at 7:30 p.m. Same broadcast channels. Simultaneously, Vélez and Talleres de Córdoba, Argentine clubs, will star in their own duel. Broadcast ESPN2.

On Thursday, Atlético Paranaense hosts Estudiantes de la Plata, in the last first leg of the quarterfinals. Time: 7:30 pm ESPN and Star+ TV signal.

In the Copa Sudamericana, the greatest attention will be on Tuesday, in the match between Nacional de Uruguay and Atlético Goianense. all for the possible debut of Luis Suárez in the Uruguayan team.

The Premier League is back

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

After a season of infarction, which was defined in the last breath in favor of Manchester City, this weekend the Premier League returns.

On Friday, at 2 pm, Crystal Palace and Arsenal will open the 2022/2023 season. Luis Díaz, on Saturday, will visit Fulham with Liverpool, very at 6:30 am Both games will go through the signals of Star + (ESPN, ESPN2).

On Sunday, at 10:30 am, the champion Manchester City will visit West Ham United.

Colombian soccer

Colombian soccer will have a lot of activity due to the Cup and the League. In the tournament that integrates the two divisions of the local rental, the quarterfinals will be defined, with the second legs.

In the BetPlay League, there will be great matches. On Saturday, at 8:15 pm, the “old classic” between Millonarios and Deportivo Cali. Stream Win Sports+.

