A return to the limelight cannot be ruled out. Nissan Silvia. We are talking about the name given by the Japanese company to a series of sports coupé cars from 1964 to 1968 and subsequently from 1974 to 2022, all based on a chassis called “S”. For over twenty years this name has therefore disappeared from circulation, but Nissan is seriously considering doing so come back into fashion nowadays, as confirmed directly by a brand executive.

The return of Nissan Silvia

This is Ivan Espinosa, Vice President of Global Product Strategy and Product Planning at Nissan, who during an interview with Top Gear declared: “The possibilities are there, but in the end we are talking about business, so we will have to find a way to make it happen. interesting proposal for the company. Sometimes cars like this struggle a bit because the audience is not that big, but it could work if we find the right idea that can be carried forward throughout the world.”

Unbelievable challenge

The return of the Nissan Silvia, also known as the 200SX and 240SX in some markets, would correspond to a sports car that would be positioned below the GT-R in the range. A challenge that Espinoza himself has defined unlikelybut which could manage to offer sufficiently good power, at the right price, so as to be attractive enough for customers. “We cannot produce these products regionally or as one-offs because it simply doesn’t make sense. – added Espinoza – But there is a possibility. It’s going to be a challenge, but it’s my job to find ways to do things like this because I think it’s going to be great for the customers and for the brand, if I can get the formula right we can make it work.”

Only after 2026

Returning to the question of positioning, a new Silvia could join the Nissan Z as an affordable and probably affordable sports car. electrified. On the market, it would most likely be a direct competitor of the Toyota GR86, the Subaru BRZ and the Mazda MX-5, as well as the Honda Prelude hybrid, which is now close to its debut. The exact timing of the Silvia’s return they are still uncertain, That said, it is likely that it will only be presented after 2026, leaving ample time for development and market preparation.