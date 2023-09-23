Camogli – With an ideal weather forecast, sun and wind, the traditional appointment with the Millevele, now in its 35th edition. Also this year the sailing of the Italian Yacht Club renews its twinning with the International Boat Show. The start is at 11am with over 200 boats that will battle it out, hoping for more clement weather than last year when the event was accompanied by a violent storm with gusts of up to 25 knots. The boats will compete on three different routes but the halfway point for all of them will be in front of Punta Chiappa, the Levantine border of the Gulf of Paradiso and the Gulf of Genoa. Between midday and around 1pm the sea in front of Recco and Camogli will be the scene of the race. Edition number 35 was presented the other day in Tursi; the metropolitan mayor Marco Bucci handed over the flags to the 42 Ligurian clubs that will participate in the Bartolomeo Boero Trophy, one of the most coveted in Millevele.

A kind of “palio de Zena” in a marine key in which each club is asked to designate a color-bearing boat. The boat with the colors of its club that obtains the best position in the standings will win the trophy, putting it up for grabs again in the following edition. In addition to the Boero Trophy, the Intercirculi Trophy was also presented, again destined for the clubs in Liguria that have placed the greatest number of boats in the general ranking. For the winner, in addition to the trophy, a check for 1,500 euros to be allocated to the youth activities of the clubs. This year too there will be the usual challenge between the 21 boats of the Iren Utility Cup and the Millevele Classic for vintage and classic hulls with the Yci Heritage Trophy up for grabs. The formula of three routes differentiated by length of the boats has been confirmed, starting at 11 in the body of water in front of the Lido d’Albaro and final parade along the seafront from Boccadasse to Foce. The routes between the fairgrounds and Punta Chiappa will be: red group A from 17 to 13 miles, green group B from 15 to 11 miles, yellow group C from 11 to 9 miles.

«The Millevele has reached its 35th edition and has given us a lot of satisfaction because it encompasses the many values ​​of the sport of sailing and sailing – so the president of the Yachting Club Italia, Gerolamo Bianchi –. It is not a regatta as such but a sailing event with a common start and routes differentiated by length and performance. In the end, however, even if we draw up an arrival list, it is proof that everyone wins thanks to enthusiasm and participation.” The Millevele, say the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the councilor for Sport Simona Ferro, «represents an indispensable tradition for Genoa and for the whole of Liguria in an edition that we expect to be among the most beautiful and successful of recent years . Preceded by the wonder of the Ocean Race and the Vele d’Epoca d’Imperia, it confirms Liguria as the capital of boating on an international level.”