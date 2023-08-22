The news of the return to the compulsory union tax, which had been abolished in 2017 and which is even intended to be three times higher than then, could end up being a goal in favor of the ultra-liberal Bolsonarismo that preaches a policy with less and less state.

It is true that already in 2017 the elimination of the obligatory tax of one day of work for the coffers of the unions was a lump in the throat of the unionist Lula, today president of the country for the third time. Hence the controversial issue now resurfaces with the endorsement of the ex-unionist.

The problem is that in the last six years the world and Brazil have changed radically and any return to the past implies the danger of a democratic regression. It is not perhaps because of Bolsonarismo in Brazil that a possible government of Milei in Argentina of an ultraliberal stamp, enemies of the State, can put into crisis the old schemes of the classic left, starting with the union.

The surprise of the resurrection at this time of radical changes in the world of work, and therefore of the crisis of the classic unions of the past, of a mandatory tax of workers for union coffers, creates apprehension.

And it is no longer about left and right, terms that are increasingly worn out, but about the epochal changes that the world is experiencing and that the traditional left, that of the old and strong sectoral unions, finds difficult to understand and digest.

Today politicians who come from the labor left of the past cannot ignore that we are experiencing one of the greatest revolutions precisely in the world of work. The crisis of dozens of consecrated jobs of the past is no longer a hypothesis but a reality. They were jobs that constituted the heart of the classic unions and that today are undergoing a profound transformation, while new professions are emerging, still without their own definition and without State support.

Hence, instead of resurrecting the old unions that protected professions that conferred security and privilege, what politicians and rulers need to understand today is that those who need special attention are that rosary of new professions in formation abandoned to their fate without unions that protect them.

It is true that Lula and his party, the PT, were born and were forged in union struggles in the midst of the big factories and that the unions were then their greatest protection. They were unions born from the heart of the left that offered security to workers. Today, on the contrary, the common denominator of the new jobs is the insecurity for which there are no unions to protect them and they are abandoned to their fate.

Hence, the news of the resurrection of the old union tax on permanent workers, who are somehow privileged, begins to worry since it could become a weapon in the hands of ultra-liberal Bolsonaro, which proclaims the death of the State and the policy of protection to those who know how to succeed, leaving the weakest in the ditch who, according to said ultra-liberalism, should be abandoned to their fate.

The last word on the idea of ​​resurrecting the old mandatory union tax will now be held by Congress, which was the one who annulled it in 2017 amid great controversy. It all seems that it will not be easy for the new Lula government to return to its unionist past since it does not have the congressional majority that it is trying to win inch by inch and at the cost of handing over ministries even to openly Bolsonaro parties.

The ongoing controversy over the revival of the old union tax exposes the internal struggle in the new Lula government of the old guard of his PT party. It is the old left that sometimes seems not to have understood that the world is in the throes of something new, even in the world of work, and that if it has returned to power it was thanks to the forces of the center that supported it and that They are the ones that ensured his victory, albeit by a handful of votes, against the rabid and coup Bolsonaro.

Lula has started his new government adventure well, already achieving 60% national consensus and bleeding the most rabid Bolsonaro. The attempt to revive the old compulsory union tax does not seem the best way to demonstrate that he has understood that his third government owes it not only to the strength of his party, today in crisis like all the left, but to the support he had from a democratic center. This center was the shield against the avalanche not only ultraliberal but also Bolsonaro’s coup as the ongoing investigations are revealing, the 17 legal proceedings against him, his political disqualification for eight years, the possibility of preventing him from fleeing abroad and a not impossible one. incarceration the next few days.

Lula’s frenetic foreign policy attempting to place Brazil in the global spotlight is to be applauded after the Bolsonaro blackout that obfuscated the real strength of the world’s fifth-largest country. What he cannot forget or leave only in the hands of his former union colleagues is that the world, beginning with the labor world, is in labor pains and demands new solutions for the imponderables that grip it.