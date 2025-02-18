The return of the ‘Hurricane Fallaci’, the journalist who conquered the world at the blow of controversy

Before becoming one of the most applauded interviewers while feared in the world, Oriana Fallacaci showed that from the ‘soft’ media sections – culture, fashion, lifestyle – critical journalism can be done. It was not simple and the story of that fight, which forced her to break established rules that seemed immovable, now reaches the Spanish public by two ways. The Italian Eight Chapters Oriana Fallaciavailable on the Movistar+ platform and the book So adorable. Miss Fallaci to the conquest of America (Editorial Alianza. Translation by Carlos Gumpert), in which the articles on Hollywood published in L’E European between 1954 and 1959 are collected.

Alba Muñoz, writer: “I had a sexist prejudice of how she should be a victim of sexual exploitation”

Audiovisual production is based on short A cup of coffee with Marilyn (2019), written and directed by Alessandra Gonnella. It stages the earthquake that the Italian journalist caused in New York to try to interview Norma Jean, who at that time was missing, and thus get his bosses to give him space in politics. Not knowing an English word, he got that, for five days, many people related to the film industry helped him to agree on an appointment with blonde ambition. Such was the hustle that she herself became news. He did not achieve his goal, but gave his editors an article that marked his future: the first person chronicle of how he had not been able to keep the interpreter.

“I knew it was a genius when he decided to tell the story of how the interview did not get, but still became the heroin of the narrative. It was empowering, honest and, I dare to say,NORAPHRONESCO! [en referencia al estilo de Nora Ephron]”, Explains Gonella to eldiario.es. She has been a screenwriter and director, together with Giacomo Martelli and Luca Ribuoli, of the miniseries and affirms that she was in favor of Fallaci after reading her book Useless sex (1961) When I was 15 years old. In it, the writer reflects on the condition of women in the countries of the world who visited with photographer Duilio Pallottelli for an article in charge of her superior. “What struck me most was the way he told his stories: immersing himself in his realities, exposing contradictions and reflecting from the perspective of a western woman who was also clearly Italian,” says the filmmaker.

The private Oriana

For the miniseries, which was presented at the Rome Film Festival, they were based in part on the biography written by Cristina de Stefano in 2015, which in Spain published the Aguilar publishing house with the title The correspondent. The first pages are dedicated to Oriana’s childhood, which explains much of his adult personality. Fallaci was born in a humble family: his father, Antonio, was a wooden carving and his mother, rough, housewife to regret (he always encouraged her to study so as not to have a life like his). His parent, affiliated with the Socialist Party, instilled in him social conscience from a very young age and during World War II, when he was still a teenager, he participated in the anti -fascist resistance.

From his uncle, the journalist Bruno Fallacaci ‘El Seiecerebros’, received his first professional advice, among which the commandment of never bored the reader. Through his family he also met the other face of the social currency thanks to the time he spent with his aunt Lina, who was married to a fascist millionaire. It was she who took little Oriana to Mussolini and Hitler parade through the streets of Florence before the conflict broke out. That opportunity to see reality from opposite perspectives (although one caused rejection) later reflected in his work.

“I became a journalist thanks to Oriana Fallaci,” says Stefano. The first time he read his book Interviews with history (1986) realized that geopolitics and power could be explained differently. She aroused her desire to be a reporter and travel to the Middle East to cover the hot act of the area, but fate took her to cultural journalism. His love for Fallaci remained and when, after his death in 2007, he was proposed to work in his authorized biography, he accepted without thinking twice.





From Stefano he knew his work thoroughly, but his nephew and heir Edoardo Perazzi gave the entrance keys to his complete universe: a room full of documents between letters, writings, newspapers, photographs, notes and all kinds of biographical material. “A true Ali Babá cave. I entered the Laboratory of Oriana, but also to his life. Sometimes I was afraid, I was intimidated, but it was exciting, ”he recalls. The part of his life that surprised him most was the private one, his emotional and less known side, although he also enjoyed knowing his way of working, how he thoroughly prepared the interviews.

“Everything did the best I could. If I cooked for you, I did it as if it were for the president of the United States and that is why I demanded that you were extremely educated, ”explains Perazzi on the phone. In his personal sphere it was as brave as it can be extracted from his writings, fantastic while punishing. Her nephew spent a lot of time with her and remembers her with love but, at the same time, as a strenuous being for those around her. “If I asked you for a favor, you were sure that it was going to be very difficult, it would force you to do it in the most complicated way for you,” he says.





Once in New York, where he lived for many years, he sent him to buy a very important medicine. According to her, she had to take a taxi to go to the only pharmacy that sold it without a recipe. But it turned out that it was ibuprofen, so Perazzi bought it in a store next to the house. When she went up a few minutes, she shouted that it was not what she had asked for, so she returned to the street, she sat in a park for an hour and returned with the ibuprofen, as if she had taken the car. “Only then was she happy. It is a funny anecdote, but it was exactly like that, “he says,” my Tusca grandmother worried about what could happen to her, but when she returned she wanted her to go. I always waited for her with desire because she could appear with an astronaut or a Hollywood star and brought gifts. But after two or three days he became wild, shouted everyone and I was scared. ”

THE STAR OF JOURNALISM

The interview was the genre that best dominated and their interrogations to the most important political leaders of the twentieth century – from Henry Kissinger A Yasir Arafat through Indira Gandhi, Gaddafi or Ariel Sharon – are examples of the most rigorous journalism. Many are collected in volumes such as The antipatics (1963) and the aforementioned Interviews with historyalthough his name also became famous for his war chronicles like the ones he wrote from Vietnam, where he was between 1967 and 1968, for the Corriere della Sera.

“The left adored its first articles about the conflict, because they went against the United States as a military force that a foreign country occupies,” says Perazzi, “but when they invited her to Hanoi he saw the terrible condition in which the Communist Party maintained the population and wrote about the atrocities that Vietcong was carrying out. A great drama was mounted. ” He even lost very important friendships such as actress Jane Fonda, with whom he never spoke again.

Not all his books were about politics, although they were political. In Letter to a child who was not born (1975), talks about the right to decide through a figure of a woman who doubts her pregnancy, an experience she experienced. AND A man (1979) – the title that Alliance took last year – recounts in a novel way its sentimental relationship with Alekos Panagulis, Adalid of Greek resistance against the dictatorship. He interviewed him when he left prison, after years of isolation and torture, they fell in love and were together until he died in a suspicious car accident in 1976. All supervants, like his novel about the war of Lebanon Inshallah (1990).

Elena Martínez Bavière, editorial director of Alianza, explains that they decided to recover her work because she had been discontinued in Spanish for some time. “We thought it is essential to rescue it since it is a very valuable testimony of the history and conflicts of the twentieth century.” The next title that will lead to bookstores is that of abortion, “unexpected in Spain for years,” he says. He does not respond to whether they plan to recover the trilogy he wrote almost at the end of his life and stained his image for a long time.

After the attacks of September 11, 2001, the Corriere Della Sera asked for an article that later became the book Pride and anger (2002), in which he unleashed his anger against Islamic fanaticism. The movement against racism and for friendship between peoples (Mrap) and other human rights defense organizations denounced it in France for those hard criticism of Islamism – ‘barbudes with cassock’ was one of the softest expressions – and had to go to trial (finally the court dismissed the complaint). In addition, he also had problems with the justice of his country and that of Switzerland. But that title was followed by two in 2004, The force of reason and Apocalypse. Oriana Fallaci interviews herselfeven more on and uncomfortable for your followers.

When Carmen Martín Gaite was ‘Carmiña’: the most personal side of the writer in a new unpublished book of letters and memories



“She always wrote about what was happening, and was willing to change their minds in case history demonstrated something different from what she thought,” says her nephew. “I am sure that if I was still alive, it would have reconsidered any of its positions. Personally I think that those who are wrong are the last two books, which for me are too extreme. ” Perazzi thinks that if Fallation could see what is currently happening in the world, he would be horrified. “She already detest Donald Trump before she got into politics because she considered him a New York tycoon with very bad taste, she would have gone from the United States. And I would be in favor of Palestine, although I don’t know for sure, of course. It would be very interesting to know what I would say, ”he concludes.