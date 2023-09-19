Dubai (Etihad)

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai surprised travelers arriving at its airports with a stamp bearing the slogan “The Return of the Hero Sultan Al Neyadi,” yesterday evening, and it will continue until the end of the day, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in honor of the Emirati achievement that was achieved after sending the first astronaut at both levels. Arab and regional missions into space, and their successful return to the homeland after completing their missions.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed that this honor comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to shed light on the great achievements that have been achieved in the field of space and scientific research in the country, pointing to the importance of this event, which will inspire national competencies and provide them with the opportunity To specialize in space fields in order to continue exploring the depths of space and explore the farthest frontiers to achieve further development and prosperity in our society, and provide sustainable solutions for all of humanity.