The category “good reader”—not the same as “good reader”—may define those who are loyal to the authors they admire. A “good reader” thinks that John Irving’s latest novel may not be great, but he reads it because he is loyal. He does not lose hope that the miracle will happen again: another world according to Garp, another prayer for Owen. He knows that no one can be sublime forever, and he looks at failed works with sorrow but without cruelty. You do not have to be a “good reader” to admire the mastery of the latest work by the American writer Richard Ford, Be mineHis storytelling machine is intact. Here the character of Frank Bascombe returns, who, over the course of five novels, has been through everything: a son who died at nine, two divorces, prostate cancer. But, immersed in a cynicism without exaggeration and a Zen attitude, he likes being alive. Now his son Paul, 47 years old, has ALS. Bascombe insists on taking him to see Mount Rushmore. The trip is a pilgrimage in which the son’s health declines while the father’s rumination reaches luminous peaks: “The ability to feel good when there is almost nothing good to feel is a talent that is on par with the talent to survive loss, which I also apparently possess, along with the ability to forget.” At 74 years old, he knows that Paul will die before him and that does not stop him from his efforts to build a common experience in agonizing days. The son’s hostility and harshness are dismantled by the father with a sympathetic and at the same time furious parsimony. Bascombe does something difficult: he is a father but he is, above all, a man who wants to live even after his son dies: “All I think I know is that when Paul left his life, I didn’t leave mine.” How many, without daring to do so, would like to embody that phrase in which pain and calm are tied together. Bascombe – like the great fictional characters who will live forever – does it for them.