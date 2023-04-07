“We expect the return of the Gedi to be in the fall of 2024.” No, it is not the announcement of a remastering of the sixth episode of Star Wars, it is actually the ignition of the Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation mission whose acronym is Gedi and is pronounced like the followers of the light side of the Force by George Lucas. Like the Jedi, the NASA mission also uses laser beams as its primary weapon. “Gedi is a lidar laser that penetrates the treetop canopy and reaches the ground,” answers Adrián Pascual, a member of the mission’s scientific team.

Although this technology is not new, it was born in 1961 and was used, for example, to map the Moon, “for the first time it has allowed us to measure the height of vegetation or the biomass stored by that vegetation from space,” Pascual points out. Since 2019, Gedi, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), has emitted “uninterrupted” pulses of energy that first collide with the treetops and then with the ground. “By converting that period of time into distance, we are able to estimate the height of the vegetation,” says Pascual.

For 48 months, this ‘little’ 500-kilo device has mapped the world’s first forest map in 3D. “It has allowed us to identify where the world’s largest carbon sinks are,” says the Spanish researcher. The lightsabers of this space Gedi knight point to the “Amazon, Patagonia and the United States,” explains Pascual. “We’re not really warriors, but the data is really good and unique,” he adds.

Pascual, from his headquarters at the University of Maryland (United States), is in charge of validating the data that comes from Gedi. In his hands come the meters in height of the trees of the entire planet, their density and carbon absorption capacity. “I compare them with national forest inventories and data from other missions for validation,” he explains. “It is very valuable information for many countries or for the World Bank because it allows emissions to be calculated from how much biomass has been lost,” he replies.

The information collected in recent years points to a recovery of part of the degraded forests and “for better or for worse it is seen above all in the tropics,” explains the Spanish researcher. The fires, the changes in land use “because it is making the carbon sink function more and more difficult,” explains Pascual. “We see a small decline in certain areas,” he adds.

Trees are the main technology for removing CO2 from the atmosphere, where this carbon dioxide is part of their food to grow: “it is their biomass,” Pascual details. Although the figure may vary, a tree absorbs approximately between 10kg and 30kg of CO2 per year. “We use Gedi then to find out what is the carbon storage that currently exists in all the forests of the world,” replies this man from Valladolid. “Some decline is being seen in the Amazon,” he warns.

The data, available to everyone, reveals the importance of mature forests and the fragility of new trees driven by reforestation plans in many countries to offset emissions released into the atmosphere. “A carbon-saturated atmosphere encourages biomass production, but it is very limited,” explains Pascual. Despite having more ‘food’ available, “we observe that the trees grow less than in previous times”, he reveals. Fires, lack of rain, and human-induced degradation are the factors in this equation that cause “tree transpiration to decrease.”

forced rest



After four years of uninterrupted work and more than 20,000 million observations and measurements from each corner of the planet, Gedi “is now stored in a corridor of the International Space Station,” says Adrián Pascual. “But it will come back,” he warns. And he does it after a global campaign of the scientific world.

“It will do so in 2024 and the idea is that it will be in operation until 2030,” reveals Pascual. A date that will coincide, foreseeably, with the dismantling of the ISS. “The instrument shows no signs of degradation and everything seems to be in order,” he says.

“The idea is that Gedi will be in operation until 2030” Adrian Pascual mission science team member

However, it is not the first extension of the Gedi’s useful life that has already been extended once, in March 2021. “An extension is not at all unusual,” the US space agency said at the time. “It is a tool that provides fundamental data,” they argued at the time.

With this new return, the researchers supervising the project, including the Spanish Adrián Pascual, will have the opportunity to finish their work and calibrate their results with other satellites that will be launched this decade and that will monitor the planet’s ecosystems. “There may be positioning errors after ignition, but it will not be anything that cannot be fixed,” warns the Spaniard.

Gedi’s second life beyond the confines of the Earth will coincide with the key years for the signatory countries of the Paris Agreement and the fulfillment of the path marked out by their rulers for the reduction of CO2 emissions. “It is a very great opportunity that we have to be able to maintain it for a few months or a few more years, because we really do not know when another possibility like this will exist again.”

Developing Gedi and understanding how its technology works from a space station took about 20 years of prior work. Numerous scientific studies were led by researchers such as Ralph Dubayah, GEDI Principal Investigator and Professor at the University of Maryland, to get it off the ground. At the beginning of the next decade, the more than 150 million euros of the project will disappear when coming into contact with the atmosphere.