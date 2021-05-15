Dubai (Union)

After an absence of more than a year (443 days), the fans return to the UAE stadiums in the upcoming final of the President’s Cup between Al-Ahly Youth and Al-Nasr Stadium, at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

At the end of last April, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, gave the good news for the return of the masses to the stadiums in the upcoming final, in a new confirmation of the success of the various Emirates institutions, in addressing the Corona pandemic (Covid-19), and providing an exceptional model for the world to face the crisis with vitality. A resilience praised by all, as well as leading efforts in recovery and a gradual return to daily activities.

The decision to return the masses spread joy in sports street circles, after the Emirates football has passed, like others in the world, many stops and turns since the beginning of the spread of Corona in March 2020, where the beginning came with the decision to hold matches without mass attendance on March 4, 2020, leading to a comment Football activity by a decision of the Federation on March 15 of the same year for a period of four weeks, which was later extended by a new decision until further notice on April 12, 2020.

On June 17, the Professional League placed a cut-off end to the league for the 2019-2020 season, whose wheels stopped turning at the end of “Round 19”, to announce the failure to complete the league and cancel all results, ups and downs, followed by the Football Association’s decision not to complete the President’s Cup and the First Division League for the same season. .

The wheel of life returned to rotation in the various local stadiums, with the start of the current season 2020-2021, which witnessed a distinguished organization between the Federation and the League, and in cooperation with the competent authorities and the issuance of the match protocol, to conclude with unparalleled success the competitions of the Arab Gulf League and Cup, the Super Cup, and the First Division And the Arab Gulf League U-21, alongside the Youth League, awaiting the closing of the President’s Cup final match with the presence of fans for the first time in the season.

The Football Association decided, after coordination with the two final parties, that each club distribute the tickets allocated to its fans, according to the established procedures, as there will be no outlets for selling tickets, and the fans affairs office of each club will coordinate with its fans about the mechanism for receiving tickets.

Attendance will be available for those who show the case of “who has received a Covid-19 vaccination”, and the letter “E” through the application of the fortress, and who has obtained a star from clinical trials, while highlighting the negative result of the “PCR” examination, for a period not exceeding 48 hours, with the importance of strict adherence to the procedures. Precaution, wearing masks, physical distancing, etc., in order to preserve the safety of everyone.

7 requirements

– Receive the ticket from the club’s headquarters

30% attendance by the fans of the two teams

Get the “Covid-19” vaccination

– The letter “E” through the Al-Husn application

– The result of the «PCR» examination for a period not exceeding 48 hours

Wearing masks

Maintain physical distancing