Washington (Reuters)

Inter Miami announced the signing of Luis Suarez, bringing the striker from Uruguay back to join his close friend and former Barcelona player Lionel Messi.

Suarez signed a contract for the 2024 season with Inter Miami, and will play again alongside former Barcelona stars, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he won the Spanish League 4 times in 5 years.

The 36-year-old player joined Inter Miami, coming from the Brazilian Gremio, with whom he scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in all tournaments, leading the team to two titles this year.

Suarez said in a statement, “I am very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can't wait to get started. I'm ready to work and achieve the dream of winning more titles with this wonderful club.”

Messi and Suarez were part of Barcelona's famous attacking trio – alongside Brazilian Neymar – that dominated Spain and Europe in the 2014-15 season, when the Catalan club won the Spanish League, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

Suarez starred for the first time in Europe with Ajax Amsterdam, before moving to Liverpool in the English Premier League, where he scored 82 goals.

But he achieved the greatest success in Barcelona, ​​where he scored 195 goals and provided 113 assists, before moving to rivals Atletico Madrid, where he continued to shine and led the team to the Spanish League title.

In total, Suarez scored more than 500 goals in his career with clubs and the national team, spanning nearly two decades.

Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson said: “Luis is an amazing striker, with a proven track record of excellence at the highest levels of the sport, and has proven to be a unique talent in every league he has played in throughout his career so far.”

Inter Miami won the Mexican American League Cup in 2023, following the arrival of Messi, but was unable to qualify for the Major League Soccer finals, and the team begins its journey in the 2024 season by facing Real Salt Lake next February 21.