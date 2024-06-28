Bastrykin proposed studying the possibility of lifting the moratorium on the death penalty in the Russian Federation

On Friday, June 28, during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin called for considering the possibility of lifting the moratorium on the death penalty in the country.

We need to consider the possibility of lifting the moratorium on the death penalty. In some cases it must be used, and in these cases I am a supporter of the death penalty Alexander BastrykinChairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia

The head of the security agency cited the example of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, which took place on March 22 and claimed the lives of 145 people. He emphasized that previously the terrorists would have faced capital punishment for such a crime, but now they will get off with a maximum of life imprisonment. In addition, they will have three meals a day and the opportunity to walk in the fresh air. “I cannot afford to take a two-hour walk, I do not have time for this,” the head of the Investigative Committee said. He also emphasized that the maintenance of one convicted person currently costs 30 thousand rubles annually, and if you multiply this amount by all those who are in prison, “this is a colossal budget.”

According to Bastrykin, sentencing a maniac to capital punishment would be very humane in a case where he has dozens of victims. He suggested that the moratorium could be lifted by presidential decree, without changing the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court has called for preventing the return of the death penalty to the Russian Federation

This week, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court (CC) Valery Zorkin spoke about the return of the death penalty. According to him, this is one of the “fixed” values. He called for not allowing the resumption of the appointment and application of the death penalty within the framework of the current Constitution.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, Irina Podnosova, explained that the death penalty can only be returned with a change in the Constitution. According to her, the legislative function falls within the competence of senators, and judges only implement adopted laws.

Photo: Igor Nadezhdin / Lenta.ru

The issue of returning the death penalty to the Russian Federation began to be actively raised after the terrorist attack in Crocus – many wanted such a punishment for the terrorists who attacked the concert hall, who first shot the people who came to the concert, and then set the building on fire and tried to escape. According to lawyer Daniil Berman, the criminal law does not have retroactive effect, which is why the death penalty cannot be applied to the perpetrators of this terrorist attack. Ex-investigator of the Investigative Committee Alexander Burchuk spoke similarly about the situation. In his opinion, life imprisonment is comparable in severity to the death penalty.

After a number of similar proposals to lift the moratorium, the Kremlin also spoke out. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is not participating in the discussion that has arisen in society.

Previously, the death penalty was demanded for the killer of a girl near Rostov-on-Don

Last month, during the funeral of a nine-year-old girl killed near Rostov-on-Don, about a thousand people who came to pay her farewell demanded the death penalty for her killer. According to one of those present, when criminals are released, they often return to their previous way of life and take up the old ways.

Related materials:

“Give him back to his relatives! Every day brings terrible news. The death penalty must be introduced. It’s high time they weren’t put in jail, and let them pay for their death with death,” he said.

The girl was brutally dealt with by a 25-year-old tow truck operator. He kidnapped her while she was walking home from the store. Law enforcement officers later found her body in a field.