He is no longer a child. Not a victim of the outrages and excesses of his father, Luisito Rey. She is between 20 and 35. She drinks huge amounts of Jack Daniel’s on the rocks, a daughter who has been neglected for most of her childhood, a family broken by the black shadow of her mother’s murder, orphaned brothers who pay the price of his stardom. And what was seen: a myth that grows unstoppable in those years, an immortal symbol for millions of fans in the American continent. Luis Miguel becomes at this time an aspirational benchmark like few others, whose character transcends his music. Netflix addresses in this new installment of the series about the life of the Mexican singer the challenge of showing the harshest and murkiest face of the king of Latin music. The return of the mortal Luis Miguel.

The platform premieres this Sunday the second season of one of the most successful series in Spanish. The promise to tell the intimate life of one of the most secretive characters in the music world was already attractive enough in 2018 that millions of viewers around the world were glued to the screens every Sunday for months. Competing with a soccer World Cup and a presidential election in Mexico. In the after-meals they talked about Luis Miguel.

The media bait that the role had lived couché Latin American for decades was now served on a silver platter. A series with American production, supervised by Luis Miguel himself, ready to tell his intimate story for the first time. And after a first season marked by Mexico’s favorite villain, Luis Rey (his father), played by the Spanish actor Óscar Jaenada, comes the stage of the career of the also called El Sol de México of which much had been speculated, but little or almost nothing had confirmed. Luis Miguel tells you about it and takes it to your house.

The leader of the scriptwriting team, the writer Daniel Krauze, acknowledges to EL PAÍS that the most important point for the entire production team and actors —especially that of Luis Miguel, Diego Boneta— was to be as faithful as possible to reality of the artist. “We take seriously that we are doing a series about the life of someone alive and we have to make a fair portrait. We know that it generates a lot of morbidity because it has been very hermetic, because people do not know anything about these points of their life or they know them only half. That’s why we took so long, we didn’t want to do something sensational, ”explains Krauze.

How do you know when what appears on the screen was as it is in your life? It is the question that many viewers ask themselves in each chapter. The intention to see Luis Miguel: the series goes far beyond the entertainment of fiction. “There is something that we cannot lose sight of. Luis Miguel is Luis Miguel. He’s not coming to my house to have coffee and tell me about his life. That does not mean that there is no channel with him. There are many filters from many people on the team who have met him, especially Miguel Alemán Magnani [nieto del expresidente de México], very close to the production that has given us data, important moments that had to be mentioned, beyond the dramatization of the story ”, explains the scriptwriter. And he warns: “The core moments of the series are based on real events.”

The second season plays with two timelines, one that goes from 1992 and another with a more mature Luis Miguel, 35, in 2005. And from the first chapters the uncontrolled success of the nineties tours is explained until the beginning of the decline: the moment when the singer begins to have hearing problems. This point has been one of the most controversial in recent years, of abandonment of concerts and wear of the singer.

For Krauze the most revealing of this second season is the way in which Luis Miguel had to juggle at that time to live with the golden stage of his career and one of the worst episodes of his family life. The disappearance of her mother and the death of her father, the desperation to know what happened to her, who killed her and where her body is, collide head-on with the Luis Miguel of uncontrolled parties in Acapulco, on yachts with dozens of models and more than 90 million dollars raised in a tour of Latin America. “The most interesting thing about this season is how he balanced all that, being a superstar and trying to keep the family nucleus intact. The evolution of him as a human being. And we see two almost different characters, the one from the nineties and the one from 35 years old ”, adds the writer.

The screenwriter insists that both from the direction, the production and the actors who participate in the series there is a comprehensive study of his life. Boneta has mimicked the character so much since season one that it’s hard to imagine him playing someone else. And Krauze acknowledges that everyone knows his life so much that some scenes, gestures or comments of the protagonist are put together “almost instinctively.”

“I already felt like I knew him. I came to understand the motivations, what I would do and what I would not do. As well as the rest of the team ”, adds the writer. “I feel a greater empathy with him. Before doing the series, I really liked his music, but there were things with such secrecy that they made you doubt. But when you understand more about his life, after researching it and dramatizing it, you understand the motivations for why he became like that, surly. Out of 50 interviews that were made to him at that time, there is not a single musical question, or perhaps one, all of them are about gossip, about his lovers, about his personal life ”, adds Krauze.

Now for the second time Luis Miguel tells viewers the stories that have been speculated for decades, unauthorized biographies, millions of magazines and minutes on television programs have been sold. What happened to his mother, his great loves, his addictions, his fears and his family mistakes are the great themes that the new installment will deal with again. “The brighter the Sun, the darker its shadows,” promises Netflix.

