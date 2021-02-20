Some residents of Villa Soldati and surroundings found out by chance, because it was not officially announced: reopened the City Park, that green lung of the Buenos Aires southwest that was closed for almost a year due to the pandemic. It is with protocol, paid entry and limited capacity.

This Friday the Buenos Aires government officially confirmed it. The City Park is back. Hours are restricted: the park opens Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10 to 18 and closes in case of rain. The maximum capacity of the property is 300 people. And the public can enter in order of arrival until that quota is reached. So says the protocol that must be respected to stay in the green space.

The general admission is paid: it costs $ 45, less than half that of the Buenos Aires sports centers, although in this case there is no pool available. Retirees and children under five years old pass free. To leave the car in the parking lot you have to pay $ 130 more.

At the entrance, located on Avenida Fernández de la Cruz at 4000, only one of the members of each group or family is asked to go to the entrance. The rest await in a special sector. Afterwards, everyone must go to a checkpoint, where the body temperature is taken, which must be below 37.5 degrees, and a good dose of 70% alcohol is received in the hands. You cannot enter with pets or alcoholic beverages. And the use of a mask is mandatory.

The City Park today is a green space of 55 hectares. Photo Germán García Adrasti

You can circulate around the property, but always respecting the minimum social distance of one and a half meters. The permanence is allowed only in assigned and demarcated places on the lawn. At the moment, the aerobic posts and children’s games cannot be used. The Space Tower is closed and will remain that way indefinitely.

Sources of the Park say that there are three enabled bathrooms, all equipped with soap and alcohol gel. Every hour or two, the maintenance staff cleans them thoroughly. There is also a person assigned to go over that cleaning continuously. In addition, at the beginning, in the middle and at the end of the day, the lawn is disinfected by spraying it with quaternary ammonium.

While other green spaces in Buenos Aires have been open for months, the City Park remained closed. The first cases of Covid in the City had forced to suspend the milonga in the Techos Azules room of the premises even before the start of the quarantine, on March 15, 2020, and to close the entire lung days later.

In January there was hope, when the park’s Instagram announced its reopening. But with a steady increase in coronavirus cases, everything was put off. Until a few days ago, some neighbors noticed that it was already enabled. There was an official return date, February 6, which was neither announced nor finalized due to the rain. But a week ago, it was possible to enter the property.

The reopening was broadcast from Instagram @torreespacialok. From that account of fans of what, with its 200 meters, is one of the highest points in the City, they asked to “make the park visible” so that the public knows that it is open.

City Park reopened Fans of the Space Tower announced it from their Instagram.

Even their closest neighbors could not access, although their neighborhood is located on the same property: the 700 families who have already moved to the Olympic Quarter They are separated from the rest of the park by a fence of flats, which began to be installed at the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. They have been demanding for months that this division be lifted.

Neighbors had been demanding the reopening of the City Park. Especially those in the Olympic Quarter. Photo Germán García Adrasti

“Since 2018 they have been telling us that the Olympic District would be the Palermo de Soldati, and that it would be integrated into the City Park. But we never had access and we have just one square, which is less than an apple. We see the park from the balconies ”, Agostina López had told this newspaper at the end of September. Now, finally, you can step on it again and not just look at it.

The construction of that neighborhood at one of its ends is the last of the many plot twists that this park had, which was born as Interama 38 years ago.

Of the old Interama only some of the attractions remain rusting in the sun. Photo Germán García Adrasti

First it was the largest amusement park in Latin America. Later it became the City Park and, later, the City of Rock. Each new stage left its remains, which accumulated on the previous one.

In fact, although the park stopped being an amusement park in 2007, many of his games are still there, abandoned. Roller coasters creak in the wind. The Scorpion casts its gloomy shadow. The double round the world Sky Wheel continues to rust. On the other hand, the sculpture “Los dolfines del lago”, by Juan José Militich, remains intact.

In the lake the sculpture of Juan José Militich is intact. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Today its attractions are its forests of native trees, its three artificial lakes, and its internal roads and streets ideal for hiking. In the City Park you can also see birds such as herons, ducks, geese, hummingbirds and biguá birds. And butterflies, which are attracted to the flowers. There are more than 200 species of plants.

With the reopening of this green space, one of the few that remained unrehabilitated, opens a new phase in the history of the park who, if something was missing to accentuate his dystopian look, was a stage in a pandemic

