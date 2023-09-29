The great return

Season 10 of Formula E hasn’t started yet, but the driver market is in turmoil: after the double blow from Mahindra, which hired De Vries and Mortara for 2024, it was unclear what direction the Brazilian would take Lucas Di Grassi, who had interrupted his experience with the Indian team together with Oliver Rowland, who is now ready to start again with Nissan. In the end, the former Formula 1 driver reached an agreement with a romantic aftertaste: starting from the 2023-2024 world championship, the 39-year-old from Sao Paulo will return to ABT Cupra.

Successes together

With the German team, Di Grassi has in fact reached the maximum in his career in Formula E: in addition to having established himself as one of the most successful drivers in the category (he still holds the record of 40 podiums, 13 victories and 12 fastest laps), the Paulista graduated world champion in 2016-2017, when the team was still known as Audi Sport ABT. With the same team. the former F1 driver took part in the first season of the series in 2014-2015, and then separated in 2021-2022 in order to first try the experience in Venturi, and more recently with Mahindra.

The reunion

Now, to all intents and purposes, it is a real homecoming: “It’s simply great to be back at ABT – declared the South American – not only did I win two titles with this team (constructors’ championship 2017-2018, nr)but I also have endless memories with all the people who work there with so much passion. I couldn’t be more excited to return after two years and I’m really looking forward to working together. We will give our best to bring back, step by step, the results that the whole team deserves.” Di Grassi will thus complete the team line-up after the reconfirmation of the Swiss Nico Müllerwith which he will take to the track at the end of October in Valencia for pre-season tests: “We are happy to have brought Lucas back to ABT – he has declared Hans-Jürgen AbtCEO of the ABT group – he was and is a good friend of our entire team and is one of the greats of Formula E of the last ten years. Ten years ago, ABT was the first German team to join the league and returned as a private team in 2023 after a one-year break.”. To these words of are added those of Thomas BiermaierCEO and Team Principal of ABT: “We know the great challenge of fighting international competition as a small client team. This is why experience, technical know-how and full passion for the common project matter even more to us: with Lucas we have the perfect man for the future on board.”