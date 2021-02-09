The deed in Madrid was still fresh when Marcelo Gallardo left a phrase in the farewell of one of the leaders of his cycle. “If I start talking about all the players, a tear will fall …”, said the Doll. And he emphasized: “Maidana has a chance to leave and if he so wishes, we are not going to cut it off. You know how valuable it is for this campus, for this institution and for me, but hey … We will remember it for what it was: a fucking motherfucker, with an admirable temperament and personality. “

It was January 2019 and Jonatan Maidana had decided to emigrate to Mexico to make an economic difference, tired of so much demand. He wore the Toluca shirt, played 49 games (46 as a starter) and was bitten by the bug to hit the back. At 35 years old, he wants to dress once more with the red band over his white chest. The player, who played 279 games and scored 8 goals, expressed his desire to return, there was a contact with the coaching staff, but no progress was made yet. On social media, your return is celebrated in advance. However, there is a question that is triggered in the environment: What can you bring Jony to River?

The symbolic value, fundamentally. Maidana lived through the worst and best moments in the moderate history of Núñez’s club. He was pierced by the dagger of descent in that fateful winter of 2011, he toured the fields of the old B Nacional, returned to Primera and won everything: 2 titles with Ramón Díaz and 9 with Gallardo.

It was a defensive bastion and left the skin in the duels that were burned into the hearts of the fans, the Superclásico with Boca. Yes, the same club that lit him up in Primera. Maidana grew up playing soccer in Los Andes, but made his debut in the top flight painted blue and gold. Nobody remembers that past in Udaondo and Figueroa Alcorta.

In the strict aspect of the game, Jony can provide that firmness what is missing at the bottom millionaire and seems to have lost with the departure of Lucas Martínez Quarta. Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz and Javier Pinola suffered the imbalances that ended up costing River the elimination of the Copa Libertadores. All three are fast players, but less physically solid. Maidana has job in hand to hand. And it could be a good mirror for Augusto Aguirre from Corrientes, the 21-year-old kid who asks for a clue. Also, for Héctor David Martínez (23), who will return to the club after winning the Copa Sudamericana with Defense and Justice.

His most glorious moment. Maidana in Madrid, after River’s victory over Boca in the 2018 Libertadores. (AP)

Then there is his influence within the wardrobe. At this time, Matías Kranevitter delivered a sentence that shows in full what the central defender represents indoors. “He is a very important player. It gives you confidence to play with him. I faced him here at the end of last year and he told me that he had made the decision to return to Argentina. Hopefully it becomes official, ”said the Tucumán midfielder from Monterrey de México.

Enzo Pérez, Leonardo Ponzio and Pinola are references. Maidana will add her experience in a group she knows. No reinforcement would arrive, upstairs a man from the house. Pinola himself made it clear in an interview: “Jony He taught me never to lose patience and we formed a great friendship. Also, wanting to always go for more and never settle. Having met him made me learn to understand what the River world is “.

How was it in Mexico? He came to a team led by Ricardo La Volpe who aligned, true to his style, three men in the background and although Gallardo put together a defense with a central trident – for example, in the first leg final of the 2018 Libertadores against Boca-, Jony didn’t have his best start. With Juan Manuel Torre on the bench he returned to the line of four. It had many ups and downs. In these two years in Liga MX, he played almost fifty games and scored three goals.

“It would be nice to retire in River; without a doubt, it is anyone’s dream, I hope the physicist will accompany me”He said last year in full stop. His representative, Hernán Berman, says he did not receive calls from River. Only Agustín Alayes, manager of Estudiantes, contacted the player. There was a survey by the Burgos of Spain, whose main shareholder is Antonio Caselli, a regular candidate for president in the Núñez club elections. Maidana prefers to wait for the wink of Doll.