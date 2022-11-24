The army confirmed in a statement that, “due to the efforts of the security forces and in coordination with the Palestinian authorities, the body of an Israeli who died Tuesday in a traffic accident in Jenin was transferred to his family in Israel.”

The outgoing Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, vowed on Wednesday that “the kidnappers will pay a heavy price” if they do not return the boy’s body.

Tiran Ferro, a 17-year-old Druze, was taken to Palestine Hospital in Jenin, following a traffic accident.

The army announced that a body was later “taken” from the hospital and held by a Palestinian armed group.

On Twitter, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked the Palestinian Authority for “this humanitarian gesture that comes after a despicable and inhuman act.”