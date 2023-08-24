The burden returns. Anxiety returns. There are again at the same time four, five or eight people shouting in a cacophony. Yes, ‘The Bear’ returns, one of the key series and revelation of last season, which tries to surpass itself with more excesses, especially at the decibel level. If we left our characters in full jubilation after finding a loot patiently hidden in cans of fried tomato, now we will see them try something that seemed like it was not necessary: ​​turn ‘The Beef’, the former restaurant of the late Mike Berzatto, into a mecca of haute cuisine. Did the neighborhood need it? I would say not. But it seemed the natural destiny of the two leading chefs.

Sydney and Carmy, who come from that world, are the visionaries who come to teach us everything that our humble palates still don’t know they don’t know. Therefore, in addition to researching and experimenting with hundreds of ideas and flavor mixes, they will send their employees to train at other restaurants (including a Danish tourism chapter-ad), where it is assumed that in addition to learning the concrete, they will learn the abstract, the meaning of everything, the why of things. Only in the case of Richie, the chump cousin who spends half a season on the verge of a nervous breakdown because he can’t find his place and feel like a failure, do we see a real transformation that can more or less be translated into a classic “carpe diem” (“every second counts”).

Love makes its appearance in the series and in Carmy’s life. Not everything is so horrible and for a few chapters he can have a magical time with Claire, a girl from his past who is excessively angelic and perfect, which gives us clues to the outcome (for now, it seems clear that the series will continue). Carmy’s obsessive personality (again an excellent Jeremy Allen White, with those eyes that have conquered the entire world) will find infinite incompatibilities between running the restaurant and being able to do something with the rest of his time. The autonomous raised to the millionth. The series has a novelty, a flashback chapter, which is understood to help us understand why Carmy is the way he is – and incidentally, what has united the rest of the characters.

This episode, the sixth, called to become an anthology since multiple tweeters name it the best television hour of 2023, is a family Christmas dinner where everything goes wrong, to the surprise of no one. Great cameos appear in the same episode: Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson or John Mulaney (a brilliant representation of “the intellectual New Yorker” who has been thrown into a cage of beasts). We will also find Will Poulter and Olivia Colman! like great chefs. Nobody wanted to stop being in the series of the moment. Returning to dinner, it is true that the chapter, like the entire series, is a peak of tension that does not leave time to breathe or think too much. Personally, so many cameos seem a bit distracting and a good value of the first season was finding so many good new faces. There’s an overkill of overlapping screams and zooms to the timer that go overboard and do a bit of cheating. The same thing happens with stupid things like moving the restaurant ticket booths to paint the wall: it gives us the feeling that the actors have to overact an anger that we have to believe. Very conflicting and violent personalities are glimpsed, such as Mickey, to whom so many honors are paid, the stepfather, or especially the mother, a volcanic Jamie Lee Curtis. Carmy comes from studying in Denmark, from a demanding and effective environment, to enter the guts of the monster. Then we will see him in full panic attack remembering these scenes, in an overexplanatory moment that he could perfectly spare.



Except for the aforementioned cousin, it does not seem that the rest of the characters evolve too much towards anywhere. The protagonist changes to return to the same point, and after glimpsing paradise he has to return to a grim frozen hell because of some soap opera caroms (misunderstandings and people who heard what they shouldn’t have: the bolognese of any television pasta). But among other things, it penalizes him for not getting off the donkey of the creative genius who has to succeed, an idea that seemed more nuanced in the previous season and here it is lost – we don’t all have that openly mafia uncle who lends us hundreds of thousands of dollars. The public sector, of course, is reduced to a bunch of annoying inspections so that, I don’t know, nobody dies in a more than likely gas explosion. A particularly inhospitable Chicago is portrayed, all made of iron and concrete, more desolate than in the previous season if possible. In fact, one could sense conflicts of gentrification that disappear here, just as the potentially interesting debate on tips disappears as soon as something else happens.

Going generally, I don’t know if ordinary mortals empathize with haute cuisine (and this after a decade with three annual Masterchef seasons). There is still a bit of the emperor’s new clothes in all of this, which has also always justified labor abuses, infinite internships and humiliating screams – which were seen in the first season. The speech of hospitality is nice, but luckily the loudmouthed cousin (you have to love him) knows that an emergency nurse is more important than a very careful plater. Be that as it may, the series is once again impeccably made and edited, with an incredible pace that makes it impossible to get bored. It is in the deeper issues, when the screen has already been turned off, where it can falter a little more.