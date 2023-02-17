At the beginning of the year it was officially released on streaming platforms such as crunchyroll the anime of Nier: Automataa program that is based on the video game released by Square Enix in it 2017. However, after its third episode premiered, it had to be paused due to complications with COVID-19. Situation that has now changed for the better.

In a new post by the Twitter anime official, it is confirmed that the return of the series is closer than ever, this with a hopeful message to fans of the franchise. So episode 5 is going to be released neither more nor less than the next one 18th of Februaryand is expected to continue until the end of the first season in question.

[Episodio 4 transmitido la próxima semana] Thanks to everyone who watched Chapter 3: break you[M]and. Chapter 4 will air on February 18 next week. Chapter 4 will air on TV next week.

This is the description of the series according to crunchyroll:

The far future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations brought humanity to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to stage a counterattack using soldiers to retake Earth. However, the war comes to a stalemate as they continue to multiply endlessly. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as the ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where in the midst of their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these dead and their never-ending fight for the good of humanity. humanity.

Remember that it will be released every Saturday. It will also have its dubbing later.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s good to know that the show will continue, after all the adaptation is very decent. The best thing is that the events are quite different from those of the video game.