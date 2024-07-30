In recent weeks, the America club He was struggling with the formation of the starting eleven, due to the multiple losses he suffered during the summer, since the Liga MX He rushed into the start and several stars were still in America Cup.
Elements such as Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Javairo Dilrosun And till Henry Martin They had to change their positions to balance the affected areas in attack, in addition to the inclusion of Nestor Araujo in the starting eleven.
Now, prior to the start of the Leagues Cup for him America, André Jardine He continues to recover his pieces and a star who will be key for the blue-cream team has already returned. In addition to playing the continental competition, he also suffered an injury that set off alarm bells in Coapa.
The great news that Americanism received was the return of Diego Valdes to training, since this Monday he joined the team and everything indicates that he will have minutes again in the Leagues Cup 2024, where they will start from the round of 32.
For a few days now he has been working on the pitch and taking part in some exercises; however, the Chilean can now boast that he is 100% recovered from his injury and is now preparing to start as a starter in the American tournament.
Even, through social networks, in recent days he was seen training Diego Valdes with good chemistry with Rodrigo Aguirrewhich is why there are those who are excited about this attacking duo for the Apertura 2024.
He America will have its long-awaited debut in the Leagues Cup until next Friday, August 9, as both the blue-cream team and the Columbus Crewfrom the United States, obtained their direct pass to the round of 32, as current champions of their respective leagues.
The rival that will face the America This is yet to be confirmed, as it depends on the results obtained in the group stage. They will probably face one of the teams that had the lowest performance, but managed to qualify.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#return #América #star #exciting #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply