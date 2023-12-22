The voice of Geertje Dircx (ca. 1610-1656), the woman whom Rembrandt managed to lock up in a House of Correction despite having been lovers, has been heard more strongly than ever this year in the Netherlands.

Dircx had cared for Saskia, the painter's wife, who died of tuberculosis. She was the nanny for Titus, the couple's son, and worked in the home for eight years. When she found herself displaced by a younger servant, Hendrickje Stoffels, she had the courage to denounce the artist for a broken promise of marriage. The judges agreed with Geertje, but Rembrandt had given him some jewels from his deceased wife and he wanted them back. With an accusation of prostitution, she managed to have her locked up. The Dutch actress and producer Julika Marijn closes a theatrical tour this December 21 in which, through a monologue, she recovers a figure who paid dearly to defend her rights against the most recognized artist of the Golden Age.

The story of Geertje Dircx is that of a strong woman, but socially vulnerable due to her poverty, and whose demands should not tarnish the untouchable figure of a brilliant painter. For decades, the image of the jilted lover who tried to take advantage of her by asking for a lot of money predominated. “Nowadays, with the movement #MeToothere is a change in the way of approaching it,” says Epco Runia, head of collections at the Rembrandt House Museum (Rembrandthuis), in Amsterdam. In a telephone conversation, he explains that when Dircx's story appears in the municipal archives at the end of the 19th century, “Rembrandt was already a heroic figure and that in turn has to do with the unification of the country. In the 20th century he became almost a saint.” The United Kingdom of the Netherlands, also made up of current Belgium, Luxembourg and part of Germany, was dissolved in 1830 when Flanders and Wallonia, the southern provinces, separated. Belgium gained independence in 1839, “and then a Dutch national hero was needed,” says the expert. Belgium has Rubens. “Rembrandt fits what is considered the Dutch identity: a simple man who goes his own way. The fate of the mocked lover, however, is a painful example that there are other sides to the coin when you are sanctified.”

An image of the theatrical production 'In the Shadow of Rembrant' by Julika Marijn. HESSEL STUUT.

Although Dircx was imprisoned for five years—of a 12-year sentence—until the 1960s, no more original documents were recovered that gave a different image of what happened. On the other hand, the house museum itself only included it in its context from the year 2000 onwards. And Dircx lived and suffered within those same walls that today welcome thousands of tourists. “I am interested in the position of the woman, and she allows herself to be impressed by the great artist, there are no children in her relationship, and when she is no longer necessary she is easily locked away,” explains Julika Marijn. Rembrandt is part of the Dutch national identity “and we have almost erased this history, that's why I try to bring it out of the shadows,” she declares. “It is his voice and the voice of many other women who have not been heard either, and I extend that echo to this day in my work.”

Geertje Dircx had become a widow at the age of 24 and began working with the Van Rijns—Rembrandt's last name—around 1642. She was then 32 years old and cared for Saskia until her death, which occurred shortly after. She welcomed Titus, her son, like a second mother. The painter delivered at that time The night watch, his monumental work, and shortly after becoming widowed he began a romantic relationship with her in full view of the entire world. Saskia—née Van Uylenburgh—was the daughter of a Dutch mayor and was of upper middle class, and her will stipulated that if the artist remarried she would lose what he left her as an inheritance, including several very valuable jewels. Dircx knew this, and that's why when Rembrandt gave her a rose-shaped diamond ring and other gold and silver pieces that belonged to her deceased woman, she considered it a form of engagement. A life insurance. It is possible that she posed for him, as Saskia and Hendrickje did, and was her model for the oil painting. Sara waiting for Tobias (1645).

'Sara Waiting for Tobias', by Rembrandt, National Gallery of Scotland, Edinburgh. Wikimedia Commons

To the writer Simone van der Vlugt, who has fictionalized the story of Dircx in her book Rembrandt's Lover (Duomo Ediciones, Barcelona 2020) it seems to him that he wanted to get her off his back when he fell in love with Hendrickje. “She offered some money to Geertje, who asked for more to support himself,” she says. She was about to turn forty and was being kicked out of what had been her home, so she stood up to the artist by taking advantage of the jewels. In the Golden Age, giving a ring to a woman was equivalent to a marriage and that was what she alleged before the Court of Matrimonial and Family Affairs in Amsterdam. The judges ordered Rembrandt to give her a pension, which seemed little to her. When their relationship was going well, Dircx had signed a will where she bequeathed the jewels to Titus. In reality, the boy was the legitimate heir of his mother, so the final fate was guaranteed. “She fought for her life, but I think Rembrandt was enraged that she didn't return the jewelry. He was also surprised to have ended up before the judge and wanted to teach him a lesson,” indicates the author.

As his situation became clearer, Dircx did two things that later precipitated his downfall. He stayed at The Black Boat, a disreputable inn on the Amsterdam wharf, and pawned the jewels. “The judge decided that they were his, although he could not sell them or pledge them so that they would pass to Titus at the time. That must have bothered the artist so much that he looked for a way to accuse her of prostitution,” says Van der Vlugt. She got it. It is not proven by documentary evidence that Rembrandt bought the witnesses, but a brother of her ex-lover, named Pieter, declared that she had been a prostitute. Since the shelter was in a bad neighborhood, the image stuck. She “She was an abandoned woman in need of money and that is why she left the jewelry as collateral. Anyway, they have never met. When she died, they did not appear in the inventory of her assets.” Before she was imprisoned, Rembrandt offered him 200 florins to recover her gems and an annual maintenance of 160 florins. On paper, it was a good deal. The problem is that Dircx was alone and she needed funds to be able to pay for the necessary help if she reached old age. Julika Marijn, who combines songs and videos with the artist's paintings in her monologue, thinks that “Geertje must have been very vehement, but she was very courageous in front of a creator praised, paradoxically, for her compassionate gaze.”

An image of the theatrical production 'In the Shadow of Rembrant' by Julika Marijn. HESSEL STUUT

The House of Correction where she was admitted in 1650 was in the city of Gouda—to the west—and the inmates had to spin and sew non-stop. He could intern prostitutes, thieves or women considered fallen, and although the conditions were terrible the sentences were not usually very long. Geertje, however, was sentenced to 12 years and the writer maintains that Rembrandt paid an amount to keep her inside. “There is a lack of information, but there are documents that show that he was involved.” After five years of confinement, and already very sick, her friend Trijn Jacobs managed to get her out of there. She was on May 31, 1655. She lived only one more year, but she did not give up her efforts. Rembrandt died in 1669 and his former partner appeared among his creditors.

Saskia and Rembrandt were happy in their marriage. She spent fifteen years with Hendrickje, who gave her a daughter named Cornelia, and helped him by opening an art store with Titus. They had the painter as an employee and sold his works, preventing him from trading in person given his debts. Despite this, he died in poverty and angry with most of his clients, friends and employers. Epco Runia points out that now it is more difficult to stay with a single image of the artist, and that is why “we try to present him as a human being with strengths and weaknesses.” Until February 2024, the house museum presents in Amsterdam Framing Rembrandt (framing Rembrandt) an exhibition that reviews four centuries of forging the painter's image.

