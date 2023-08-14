Every time Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is seen on vacation in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, there is no shortage of people who ask him for a photo and then ask him about his return to Rayados, to which he almost always responds with a smile on his face. face and affirms that he is a fan of the club.
Seeing him again defending the colors of Monterrey is something that will happen sooner or later. His love for the team that saw him born and that served as a springboard to emigrate to European football, where he has already made an important name, will surely make him return to give even one last joy to those fans who have already loved him. wait with open arms. And in one of those they are granted their wish.
And it is that, unlike what many of us would have imagined, the return of Jesus: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona could be given sooner than expected. Just for this Opening 2023 tournament, in which Jesus would arrive thirty years old, so he could easily pay up to five more years; three of them at a very good level.
It is said that the negotiations between the Monterrey Soccer Club and the Seville they are already very advanced. There are those who even say that there is already an agreement between the two parties, both economically and in terms, and that it would only be a matter of Jesús Corona’s approval so that the signing becomes official in the coming weeks.
#return #Tecatito #Corona #Rayados #depends
Leave a Reply